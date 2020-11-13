Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $891 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $890.5 million in local sales tax allocations for November, 4.8 percent more than in November 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Nov. 2020)


Recipient
Nov. 2020
Allocations		Change from
Nov. 2019		Year-to-date
Change
Cities$583.9M↑6.1%↑0.6%
Transit Systems$186.7M↑1.9%↓1.7%
Counties$52.4M↑1.5%↓1.0%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts$67.5M↑5.1%↑5.0%
Total$890.5M↑4.8%↑0.3%

For details on November sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.