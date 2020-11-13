Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $891 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $890.5 million in local sales tax allocations for November, 4.8 percent more than in November 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Nov. 2020)
Recipient
|
Nov. 2020
Allocations
|Change from
Nov. 2019
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$583.9M
|↑6.1%
|↑0.6%
|Transit Systems
|$186.7M
|↑1.9%
|↓1.7%
|Counties
|$52.4M
|↑1.5%
|↓1.0%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$67.5M
|↑5.1%
|↑5.0%
|Total
|$890.5M
|↑4.8%
|↑0.3%
For details on November sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.