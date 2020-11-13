Candy Cane Market with Real Craftwives of Katy Returns to Cane Island Saturday, December 5

One of west Houston’s most popular single-day holiday shopping events, Candy Cane Market with the Real Craftwives of Katy, returns to Cane Island Saturday, December 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. when local vendors present handcrafted jewelry, custom clothing and accessories, fun items for the home and other unique finds.

Admission and onsite parking is free.

As part of Candy Cane Market, families can take free, Instagram-worthy photos with Santa, among other planned activities. All vendors and activities will be set up in the community’s Cane Quarter, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, to facilitate social distancing.

Before, during or after shopping, families can enjoy gourmet food truck cuisine available for purchase or they can unwind and enjoy ranch-inspired entrees, hot sandwiches, salads and more in The Oaks Kitchen and Bar, Cane Island’s full-service restaurant. The community’s collection of models homes, each fully furnished and expertly decorated, also will be open to the public with free admission.

To reach Candy Cane Market, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway one half mile to reach the community entrance. Continue on Cane Island Parkway and Candy Cane Market will be on the right.