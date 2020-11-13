Bayou City Art Festival to Launch Holiday Virtual Art Auction and “Save Our Art” Gift Pack

November 16, 2020 – December 4, 2020

The Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), the producer of Bayou City Art Festival, will launch a Holiday Virtual Art Auction on Monday, November 16, 2020, featuring the artwork of 12 Bayou City Art Festival artists.

Art lovers can bid to win one-of-a-kind artwork during the Holiday Virtual Art Auction that will open on the website on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. and include:

“About Last Night” by Helene Bernard Little

“Audreydacious” by Kelly Grayson

“Blue Moon” by Lisa Burge

“Dreaming of Being on a Sailboat” by Carlos Macias

“Mother’s Love” by Elaine Lanoue

“Moon Belly” by Lisa Loudermilk

“Orion Nebula” by Carolina Garzon

“Serenity” by Julio Garcia

“Swan Lake #5” by Armik Malekin

“The Way Not Taken” by Kenneth Halvorsen

“Under the Sea” by Bernadette Szajna

“Vintage Coral Pendant with Sapphire and Topaz” by Janine DeCresenzo







The virtual art auction will close on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

In addition to the Holiday Virtual Art Auction patrons can continue supporting Bayou City Art Festival by purchasing a “Save Our Art” Gift Pack for a $50 donation that will be available on Monday, November 16th in the online festival marketplace and include:

One “Save Our Art” T-shirt

One Bayou City Art Festival coffee mug

Two tickets to a Bayou City Art Festival in 2021

The “Save Our Art” Gift Pack along with festival merchandise will also be available to purchase during a Pop-Up Merchandise Market at the Memorial Fall Farmers and Artesian Market on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. located at 1035 Gessner Road. Guests can also enter to win tickets to 2021 Bayou City Art Festival.

Individuals and corporations can ensure the Bayou City Art Festival’s return to Memorial Park and Downtown Houston in 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of providing unique art experiences, art education outreach and supporting local nonprofits by donating to the “Save Our Art” campaign. To donate, visit www.bayoucityartfesitval.com or text “SAVEOURART” to 243725.

For the most recent updates, follow the official event hashtags #SaveOurArt #HouArtFest and #BCAF, like the Facebook page, or follow on Twitter and Instagram . Also, subscribe to our newsletter here .

About Bayou City Art Festival:

In its 49th year since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised more than $3.6 million for local nonprofit programs from proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support and volunteer assistance.