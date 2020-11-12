Seismique (seis . mick) Will Host Job Fair Before The New Permanent Experiential Museum Launches On Houston’S West Side In Mid-December

Seismique Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 6 PM

WHERE: 2306 South Highway 6, Houston, TX 77077

DETAILS: Seismique – an art- and tech-fueled permanent experiential museum coming to Houston’s west side in mid-December – is looking to fill 50 positions at a Job Fair taking place in its new 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art home on Highway 6. Guides will work in a variety of capacities at the first-to-market concept, including at the in-house Cosmique Café, Gift Shop, Ticketing and Exhibit Departments.

Qualified candidates will become part of the Seismique family, which prides itself on delivering impeccable customer service, amplifying guest experiences, and interacting with guests in an overall Texas- friendly manner.

Full-time and part-time positions include a $15 per hourly wage, health insurance (full-time employees only), opportunities for career growth, and the ability to work in an exciting, focused, and tight-knit environment.

MORE: Candidates must bring their resume to the job fair. Candidate requirements include being 18 years or older; a passion for customer service, entertainment, sales, and hospitality; timeliness and strong communication skills; the ability to pass a required criminal background check and drug screening; the ability to provide reliable self-transportation to and from Seismique; a strong work-ethic; the ability to take initiative and receive constructive feedback with a positive outlook; the ability to work weekends (Saturday availability is a requirement), evenings, and holidays; the ability to obtain required licenses and certifications when necessary; and the ability to be receptive to change alongside the possession of a high degree of personal integrity.

CONTACT: Kelsey Creech

Public Content 214-697-1062