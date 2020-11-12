Help Us Search and Locate Missing Former US Soldier, Eri Vazquez-Mendez

Please help us search and locate missing former US soldier, 26, Eri Vazquez-Mendez. Went missing around 12am 11/08/2020, at Magnolia Garden Parks. From Fort Worth, came to Houston for camping and music festival. We need all the help we can get, he would not just leave an never contact us. Please help us look for him, get outside help approved, anything that will help us find him faster and safely and alive. Its been over 48 hours, we are out here with minimal help, his family is all in California, we are all he has. He is my husband and our best friend is here helping search as well. He was last seen leaving the campsite to walk to the stage, maybe dancing around at the rave. Still trying to get video and eyewitness reports, we have various messages going out on social media platforms, different event producers sending out the message to have people come help us search. We are out there from dusk until dawn, searching until we cant, its very dangerous and we need professional help, Please help us, he is an amazing man, he has so many people who love and support him, we will scrape together what money we can. We are staying at a friend in town, but please any help is welcome. Looking into more k9 units, search and rescue, anyone who can get the word out and come help. He’s the brightest soul and we need your help to bring him home. Please consider helping us, you can reach me at 6822388728 or his best friend with me, Muriam at 8173719062. We are out there everyday and have permission to search as long as needed from land owner. We are praying and hoping for a quick and safe return, this is a crucial timeline. Please please help us. Pictures are all over socials, passed out flyers, hung some up, NamUs has detailed pictures and accounts of the night. #BringEriHome

Case # 2011-03198

NamUS #MP75459