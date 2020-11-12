3 Amazing Tools For Teachers to Make Video Lessons

Are you tired of taking classes in the old way? Does it feel boring and monotonous? Then imagine how your students would feel attending hours of lectures. The pandemic has indeed opened several new windows as far as teaching is concerned. Both teachers and students have realised that remote learning is the call of the future. Online and video teaching has become popular throughout the globe. And you can bet, students love this new mode of learning.

Do you know there is a term for this kind of class? It is called ” The Flipped Classroom”. Yes, this is because, in contrast to the traditional method of teaching, it focuses on the student. In the usual mode of teaching, the teacher is at the centre. The new approach, however, provides an inclusive atmosphere in the class.

Don’t worry if you are not adept at using technology. You do not need to spend hours surfing the internet for finding out ways to take video classes. We will list some of the best tools to create excellent teaching videos for your students.

Animoto

It is one of the best apps for teachers to make videos. Using this free video making tool, you can convert your photos to videos. You can also make your videos into animations. There is no doubt that all students love animation. It is one of the most preferred learning modes. Students can understand the concepts easily. They also remember and retain whatever they learn. The teachers can take classes, create social media posts and even arrange PTA meetings using this tool. It is also very easy to use. So it doesn’t matter even if you are not acquainted well with technology.

Videocreek

This is one of the most loved tools by video makers. It is a cakewalk to make videos using this tool. There are plenty of ready-made templates available in the library. You can choose any template according to the topic you are teaching. To make your lesson interesting and engaging, you can add subtitles, effects and transitions. You will be able to join different video clips into one very smoothly. If you wish, you may also add background music to your lessons. After all, you should try all ways and means to make the video engaging. If you do not wish to download the app or install the software, you can simply visit videocreek.com and start making amazing lessons. The website is user friendly. You do not need to spend months learning how it works. Just choose the appropriate options, and Videocreek will do the rest for you.

Hippo video

This popular video making tool was launched way back in 2016. Teachers love it because it has all the features required for an online classroom. You can provide a 360 view of the place from where you are teaching. The best part about Hippo Video is that it automatically integrates with Google Classroom and Google Docs. So you do not have to install all these applications. Just sign up on Hippo, and all issues related to your online class will be sorted in a jiffy.

Benefits of Video classes

You can finish speaking about the benefits of teaching through videos. It is far better than the traditional mode of teaching and learning if used effectively. Students love to watch videos, and as teachers, it is your responsibility to see that the students like your teaching methods. Here are some advantages of teaching through videos.

It leads to a more inclusive learning atmosphere. In the usual mode of teaching, it is generally the teacher who speaks and the students merely listen passively. Video lessons are interactive. The students can post comments regarding any queries they have.

Students find it easier to retain and recall what they have learnt – Through this interesting and interactive method, students find it easier to grasp several complex concepts. This helps them to remember these throughout their life. Understanding the concepts makes sure that the students do not blindly memorise whatever is written in their textbooks.

Students are more likely to watch a video than reading a book or attending a lecture in class. This is because they spend a lot of time on their smartphones. They can watch videos whenever they feel comfortable and get time.

The teacher doesn’t have to repeat important concepts again and again. If the student does not understand a difficult concept, they can always go back and watch the video again until it becomes crystal clear. So as a teacher, it is a better option for you since you don’t need to repeat lessons individually for different students.

It is flexible for both the teacher and the students. You can make the videos whenever you get the time, and the students can watch them when they find it convenient. Both of your times don’t need to match.

Summing Up

This is the era of video classes where the old method of classroom lectures is losing its popularity. Take the help of a slideshow makerand join different video lessons for the convenience of your students. This method is being loved universally by students and teachers alike. Video lessons will improve the learning abilities of students to a great extent. They will find it interesting, and it will increase their level of motivation by leaps and bounds. So why are you waiting? Start making excellent video lessons with the tools suggested above.