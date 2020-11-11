DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Katy, TX is on a mission to help a local Veteran with free dental care

When U.S. Navy Veteran George Arnold talks about the special gift he is going to receive on Veterans Day, he says the only way to describe it is: “this is sent from Heaven.”
George, who, like all Military Veterans, would need to be 100 percent disabled, have been a prisoner of war or have developed a dental condition during service, in order to quality for full VA dental benefits. George does not meet these requirements.
“My mouth feels so tired,” he explains. “I can’t remember the last time I chewed with my jaw bone.”
On Wednesday, November 11, the official U.S. observance of Veterans Day, the team at DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Katy, Texas, is on a mission to take care of George and deliver a much-deserved smile to him through the gift of free dental care. “This sounds like a dream getting ready to come true,” says George, who served on a Navy ship that that made two trips to Vietnam during the war. “I don’t know what to compare this to except my wedding day!”
The dental care provided – all dental treatments performed daily at DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions, located at 23225 Kingsland Blvd in Katy, Texas — features new dentures to repair George’s smile, including an upper “snap-in” denture that will be anchored to George’s jaw with dental implants. George’s appointment is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day.
George is not alone in his dental care needs. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches.
“George served our country, and he deserves to feel good about his teeth and his smile,” explains Jacoby Edwards, General Manager, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Katy. “We are so appreciative for George and all of the Veterans who have served. Veterans Day is a day to honor them and we want to make it an extra special day for George.”
George adds, “How lucky can I be to have this done for me? I am so thankful for this gift.”