DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Katy, TX is on a mission to help a local Veteran with free dental care

When U.S. Navy Veteran George Arnold talks about the special gift he is going to receive on Veterans Day, he says the only way to describe it is: “this is sent from Heaven.”



George, who, like all Military Veterans, would need to be 100 percent disabled, have been a prisoner of war or have developed a dental condition during service, in order to quality for full VA dental benefits. George does not meet these requirements.

“My mouth feels so tired,” he explains. “I can’t remember the last time I chewed with my jaw bone.”

On Wednesday, November 11 , the official U.S. observance of Veterans Day, the team at DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Katy, Texas, is on a mission to take care of George and deliver a much-deserved smile to him through the gift of free dental care. “This sounds like a dream getting ready to come true,” says George, who served on a Navy ship that that made two trips to Vietnam during the war. “I don’t know what to compare this to except my wedding day!”