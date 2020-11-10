Silver Eagle Houston Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC announced today that it has earned the 2021 Military Friendly ® Employer Designation. Organizations earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly ® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly ® Companies survey and only a handful are designated.

Methodology, criteria and weightings are determined by VIQTORY, a military marketing network, with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings are determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Silver Eagle Houston greatly values all veteran and military employees that exemplify the highest levels of dedication and honor,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC. “As a Company, we fully support the expansion of military initiatives and are committed to helping our veteran and military employees build a bright future.”

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Silver Eagle Houston will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly ® Employers in the December 2020 issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and are currently featured on militaryfriendly.com.