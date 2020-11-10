How to Find a Good Private Investigator

Private investigators, also called private detectives, are professionals whose main occupation is to provide investigatory services. This includes services such as background checks for employers, locating missing persons, locating suspects involved in civil or criminal cases, providing video or electronic surveillance, providing attorneys with case research, as well as other services.

While there are many reasons why a person may need the services of a private investigator, finding the right investigator for a case can be difficult. Thanks in part to the coverage of high profile cases in the media, the field has expanded to include an estimated 34,000 professionals with some states boasting more than 3,000 investigators. That is why it is important that people looking to hire a private investigator keep the following tips in mind.

Get a Referral

When looking to hire a private investigator, getting a referral from someone who has used their services before is a great way to start your search. Referrals can give you an idea of the level of professionalism of an investigator as well as what their strengths or weaknesses are.

If you don’t know anyone who has used the services of a private investigator, then your next step is to search online for professionals in your area. Reputable private investigators should have a website, or some other kind of digital presence, which can offer useful information about the services they offer as well as reviews from clients.

Avoid using a private investigator who isn’t forthcoming with references and reviews from past clients and always check an investigator’s references before considering hiring them.

Ensure They Are Licensed

The requirements for working as a private investigator differ from state to state so, before hiring a professional, ensure that they are licensed correctly in the state where you need them to operate. Reputable private investigators can provide their potential clients with their licensing number that can be checked against the state’s licensing board.

It must be noted that states such as Alaska, Mississippi, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Idaho do not require private investigators to be licensed at the state level. Of these five states, Wyoming and Alaska require their private investigators to be licensed at a local level, while the remaining three states have active professional associations that require investigators to be members. Contacting the overseeing organization in these states is essential when trying to find a good private investigator.

Insurance Coverage is Key

Once you have checked that a private investigator can perform their duties legally, the next step is to ensure that they have adequate insurance should anything unforeseen happen during the investigation. If something were to happen to the investigator during the case, the person who hired them would be liable for damages, so ensuring that the professional you are hiring is covered is essential for peace of mind.

Some of the popular types of insurance coverage for private investigators include assault and battery coverage, professional liability, fidelity bonds, and invasion of privacy coverage.

Interview Potential Professionals

Hiring a private investigator isn’t a process any person should rush, so you may find yourself interviewing several professionals before settling on one. For this reason, you must prepare a list of questions to ask the private investigator.

When compiling your list of questions to ask an investigator, be sure to include questions regarding their success in cases similar to your own. Not all private investigators have the same skillset, so making sure they have experience in the type of job you want them to perform is essential. For example, if you require video surveillance services and the investigator you are interviewing typically deals with corporate investigations and background checks, then they may not be the right professional for your job.

It is also important that you ask questions regarding an investigator’s education. While a degree is not necessary to become an investigator, a professional with training in criminal justice, psychology, criminology, or sociology may be better equipped than an investigator without any formal education.

During the interview, take notes regarding how comfortable the professional makes you feel in their presence and when sharing information. Depending on what services you require, you may need to divulge personal information with an investigator, so being comfortable with them is important. While on this issue, be sure to bring up the matter of confidentiality and how the professional handles non-disclosure agreements. Ensuring that an investigator knows how to be discreet and respectful of any information you share is important for your peace of mind.

Put It into Writing

While your initial interview with a private investigator is normally free of charge, any additional meetings will not be, so a contract must be drawn up once the initial consultation is complete. The contract should include all fees that will be payable, and the client’s expectations should be clearly outlined to ensure that both parties understand what to expect from the investigation.

Finding a private investigator is easy, but finding a good private investigator requires a bit of research to ensure that they are the right professional for the job. Doing your research before you spend any money on the services of a private investigator could mean the difference between a successful case and a failed, so always cover all your bases before signing a contract with a professional.