How Technology Has Changed The Way We Interact/Communicate In Business

Over the years, technology has brought a paradigm shift in the manner businesses communicate and interact. Imaging 80% of the workforce working from home a decade ago would be scary, but it’s happening as you read this piece. With the advent of market-disrupting technologies, people are not only interacting remotely with their peers but, they are doing it efficiently too.

With companies going remote, meetings have also gone online. Gone are the days when meetings only happened in board-rooms. Today, virtual conferences and gatherings are a new fad. Business meetings are becoming more illustrative and detailed too. With a ready to use slide template, people have started lucidly communicating facts and relevant information.

Let’s move ahead and explore areas where technology has boosted communication like never before:

Virtual Conferencing:

The pandemic has forced the world to adopt social distancing. Since the workforce has started going remote, ‘face-to-face’ meetings are no longer viable. However, technologies such as Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet have eliminated the hassle, and people are interacting, sharing information, and growing like before.

You can record the meetings, encrypt the messages, share meeting documents over the cloud, and a lot more can be achieved with the right set of technology. Managers are communicating with teams and are conducting scrums virtually.

Business Presentations & Pitches:

No meeting is incomplete without a presentation. The audience of today is advanced and expects a customized touch at the meetings. Days for stock PowerPoint templates have gone obsolete. As mentioned earlier, the market has a plethora of readymade templates available which can be used to create intuitive and engaging presentations.

You can transform your company’s research with an attractive market research template and ensure a seamless knowledge transfer to the audience. You can bring-in 3-D graphics, animations, pixel-perfect color pallets, and woo the viewers like never before. Today, you can pitch investors, evangelists, and potential stakeholders right from your home through professional templates.

Quick and Accessible Information:

With companies working from remote, the need for storing business files, documents, and critical data rose. Technologies such as Google Drive, One Drive, Dropbox stepped into the arena and ensured seamless and quick access to information. Sharing and collaboration is the need of the hour.

When multiple people work on the same project, it becomes essential to ensure proper communication and tools for them. Instead of emailing files back and forth, technology has made it possible to keep the files in a central repository, grant permissions to potential employees, and work efficiently.

Emails V/S Communication Platforms:

Working remotely and with a large team often requires you to respond quickly to queries. Although emails are relevant, these can be daunting when it comes to immediate response. Luckily, technologies such as Slack, Google Chat, etc. are available in the market enabling quick communication.

Managers can create personalized business groups and broadcast messages to employees. With millions of employees working from home, technology has surely paved the way for efficient collaboration and day to day workings.