How Canadians are using CBD Creams for Relief from Arthritis

Arthritis is a leading cause of disability in Canada and worldwide. It affects more than 350 million people globally. Evidently, arthritis is a huge problem with devastating effects.

Many people rely on medication to treat pain. However, traditional medications have detrimental impacts.

In this article we are going to explain how CBD creams can be beneficial for people with arthritis.

What are CBD Creams?

Cannabidiol, or better known as CBD, is an active ingredient in marijuana. Cannabis has become a growing industry. Accordingly, there has been a lot of scientific research related to the benefits associated with cannabis usage.

The cannabis market is huge. You can now find CBD infused into a multitude of products. This includes food, candy, oils, and even creams. Consumers are able to purchase a wide variety of CBD creams. For instance, in Canada you can get creams, lotions, or salves.

Different consumers enjoy different products. It’s generally dependent on preference.

Canadians with dry skin generally prefer creams. This is because they have a thick consistency. Furthermore, they soak into the skin very quickly. CBD creams have many therapeutic benefits. They are helpful to people with a multitude of conditions.

CBD Cream + The Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system, or better known as ECS, is a biological system. It is responsible for a multitude of bodily functions. This system is very complex and can be complicated to understand. There is a lot of cell-signaling that happens within this system.

The ECS is responsible for appetite, mood regulation, hunger, memory, reproduction, fertility, etc. Needless to say, it is extremely important to care for this system. CBD is one of the main cannabinoids found in cannabis. It activates the ECS. Interestingly, there are no negative effects of CBD usage.

Many scientists believe that CBD prevents endocannabinoids from breaking down. They are then able to have a more intense affect on your body. However, this is just a theory. A second theory suggests that CBD binds to receptors that haven’t been discovered yet.

Evidently, there is still a long ways to go in terms of cannabis research. However, it is clear that CBD can have positive, long-term effects. There is a growing body of research related to CBD use. The concrete benefits will be more widely understood in the future.

CBD cream is just as the name suggests. CBD is infused to various forms of lotions. CBD works in conjunction with the ECS. The ECS is responsible for pleasure and pain. Therefore, CBD directly impacts it.

Canadians and humans worldwide have quite thick skin. Topical creams penetrate various layers of skin. However, it is never absorbed into the bloodstream. CBD binds to receptors within the muscle tissue, skin, and nerves. This is helpful in alleviating negative symptoms.

Benefits of Using CBD Creams

Many Canadians are turning to CBD creams instead of using traditional medications. There are many benefits associated with doing so. Firstly, there are many downsides to pharmaceutical drugs. This is especially true for pain relief.

Constipation, nausea, vomiting, and drowsiness are just a few side effects. Therefore, natural alternatives are preferable. CBD is a natural antioxidant. This means that it protects the skin from various pollutants.

CBD creams are well known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, a lot of people with arthritis find these creams to be helpful. CBD creams are applied topically. Therefore, there aren’t any negative side effects associated with them.

Canadians who use CBD cream have said that it relieves various symptoms. This is generally related to chronic pain. However, further research needs to be conducted in order to gather concrete evidence.

How to Use CBD Creams

Using CBD creams is fairly straight-forward. However, it is important to understand your pain before administering the product.

The source of the pain can differ from the pain you ultimately feel. This can be a little confusing. Accordingly, it is important to research the pain that you feel.

There are many different types of arthritis affecting Canadians. Osteoarthritis is the most common form. This disease affects millions of people worldwide. Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage in your joints break down. This happens over the course of many years.

The hands, knees, hips and spine are the most commonly affected. Accordingly, these are the body parts that hurt the most.

Cleaning the Area

The CBD cream must be absorbed into the skin. Cleaning the affected area is necessary. The area must also be dry.

The cream will not be effective if the area is wet or dirty. It will have a hard time absorbing into the skin. This will counteract the healing properties.

It is best to massage the cream into the skin. This helps activate the CBD. Applying a little bit of pressure can be helpful. However, ensure that you remain comfortable throughout the process.

It’s important to remember to wash your hands after you are finished. Accidentally getting the cream in your eyes can be extremely painful. However, this is not actually dangerous to your body.

Keep Your Expectations in Check

Be sure to check your expectations when it comes to CBD cream. Many people in Canada have found it to be extremely beneficial. However, everyone is different.

Arthritis negatively affects many people’s lives. Millions of people live with chronic pain. Therefore, CBD cream can alleviate some of these symptoms.

Some consumers find that they have to use CBD everyday to feel the affects. CBD creams are not a miracle drug. Therefore, you must be patient in order to notice a difference.

Furthermore, creams may not alleviate all of your symptoms. However, it is still a much better alternative to pharmaceutical drugs.