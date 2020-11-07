What are the five mindful habits to lead a conscious and happy life, according to Jonah Engler?

Life has its set of challenges for everyone! And people, in an attempt to accomplish their dreams, often move away from a few necessary mindful habits that make life wholesome and balanced. The pandemic outbreak and its resulting lockdown phase is an excellent time to get back to some of the forgotten ways of living.

Mindful habits by Jonah Engler

The ongoing stress and fear because of the pandemic have made most people do a course correction with their lives. Other than maintaining safety protocols, it has become imperative to live well and healthy. Jonah Engler highlights a few mindful habits that can help you get ahead in this journey.

Devote time to every activity instead of rushing

The 21st-century lifestyle, with its advancements and achievements, has helped our current generation to a great extent. But it also makes people rush for every activity as if they are running out of time. People start to think about how they will complete a task much before they begin it. This mindset builds up excess stress and tension and leads to physical and mental discomforts. It is an excellent habit to forsake rushing and paying attention to every activity that you do. It will bring you peace and calm and help you enjoy the task at hand.

Look at failures positively

Since the world celebrates and glorifies successful names and labels, no one wants to fail! And that makes people take in more tension and stress than they can or should. Failure is a stepping stone to success and is a teacher in many ways. Also, not everyone gets a business deal or a dancing step right at the first go. Making friends with failure will help you ease off all the tension. Additionally, it will help you become more driven, which will allow you to embrace life fully.

Exercise, meditate and don’t forget to breathe

Having a fit and agile body and mind is essential so that you can chase your goals and work towards attaining it. Exercise and meditation are two necessary tools that help to build the body and mind muscles so that you can live longer, better, and happier. It also helps to take away excess stress from the body and mind. Other than your daily exercise and meditation, take time to breathe in and out. It is a simple way to bring back your attention and focus on yourself.

Share your thoughts with a friend

When you keep your thoughts pent up within, you suffer and feel claustrophobic! Instead, choose a friend and share your thoughts. It will help you feel better and move away from feeling suppressed.

Forgive easily

It is not a healthy practice to keep grudges. Holistic authors and mindful healers always propagate that we forgive people easily. It helps to free our mind from negative thoughts, which can make us feel toxic otherwise. Forgiving also allows you to focus on the brighter aspect of life.

When you practice mindful habits, you can channelize your life energy into relevant matters. It also helps you to stay away from conflicts and lead a balanced life filled with achievements and happy memories.