Wi-Fi Connected but No Internet Access – How to Fix It?

Wi-Fi is everyone's favorite type of wireless connection. It's fast and un-metered. Plus it almost supports all modern mobile devices.

Since we use Wi-Fi so much, every one of us has encountered this error “the Wi-Fi is connected but you don’t have internet access.” If that’s why you are here reading this blog post, you would agree, restarting the router is not enough. And if you are using public Wi-Fi, you can’t simply restart it, right? Before diving into the solution, let’s understand the cause of this error.

Understanding the Issue

Usually, there are two main causes of this error. It’s either the router or your device. Let’s learn more about it.

When the Router is the Problem

The router is the issue when:

You are using outdated hardware, the firmware is buggy, or using an old infrastructure

The internet cable that goes into the router is either not plugged in or is damaged

Too many users are connected to the Wi-Fi

The signal strength is low

You may solve these issues by trying these remedies:

Restart your router. This reconnects your device to the ISP. Chances are your network will restore

If it’s the firmware issue, update it.

Make sure all cables are plugged into the router. Look for signs of damage.

Reduce the number of devices connected to the network.

When the Device is the Problem

Connected other devices to the network and see if they are working. If you are able to connect them, this is a sign that there’s some error in your device.

Steps to Fix the Error

Whether it’s the device or the router, you can fix the error by following these remedies:

1: Restart your Device

If the problem was with your device, a simple reboot will fix everything. When you restart the device, it reloads the configuration files and your device gets a new IP. I would also suggest restarting your router and modem. Wait for 30 seconds and restart them.

Once all the devices (modem, router, and mobile device) are reset, connect to the Wi-Fi again. You should now be able to connect to the internet and start suffering the web again.

2: Check the Lights

Sometimes, the problem is not your router or device, it’s your Internet connection. To confirm that, check the light on your router and modem. It should be blinking. If it’s off or unstable, this means there’s something wrong with your network.

The light of the DSL must be on and green. The light of the Wi-Fi indicator should be blinking. You might reboot your devices to see if the problem remains. In that case, contact your ISP and ask if there’s a network outage. Also, ask how much time it will take to fix the error.

3: Antivirus or Other Security App

Sometimes, your antivirus can mess up with the internet connection and you must disable to check if this resolves the error. But first, make sure you try the above remedies.

If disabling the antivirus does not work, then run a complete scan to make sure your device is free from malware. In case the antivirus detects malware, remove it immediately. There’s a good chance it was causing the error.

4: Driver Issue

An outdated driver can also cause this error. Although Windows updates the drivers automatically, sometimes because of an error, the updates are missed. To make sure all drivers are updated, follow these steps:

Press Windows And X

Choose Device Management from the options

from the options Click Network Adapters

Search for the Wireless Network Adapter in the list

in the list Right-click

Choose update driver software from the options

Set it to Search Automatically For Updated Driver Software

After you follow these steps, windows will look for an update and install it if it’s available. Hopefully, after updating the driver, you will be able to connect to the Internet without any trouble.

5: Reset Your Network

When you reset the network, it disables and reinstalls the network adapter. It also sets the networking components back to the original settings.

After resetting the network, you will observe that Windows has forgotten your Ethernet network, VPN connection (if any), and Wi-Fi networks. I recommend my readers to try this remedy as a last resort because your PC would forget everything.

To restart your network, follow these steps:

In the start menu, type network reset

A window will open up

Click “reset now”

Follow the next prompts

Then, restart your PC

Conclusion

The next time you encounter "Wi-Fi connected but no Internet access," try these remedies to restore your connection.

The next time you encounter “Wi-Fi connected but no Internet access,” try these remedies to restore your connection.