Should You Give Your Pet Cannabidiol?

Written by: Keith J. Myers – the Founder & Editor in Chief of Health Canal

Most vets recommend that you don’t give your dog an intoxicating THC amount. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, while CBD is non-psychoactive therefore considered safe.

People have been using CBD now for specific health conditions like anxiety, epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and pain, among many other conditions. It also turns out that using CBD for our pets is just as beneficial.

As a pet owner, you want to make your pet’s and your life as happy and healthy as possible. Wouldn’t you grab a tincture of CBD oil if you knew it would help your pup recover from an injury, or help him sleep through the night, or make him less anxious?

When your pet is unwell, you may notice:

· Howling, whimpering, o chewing on themselves

· Refusal to change or move in posture

· Being submissive or less socially active

· A reduction in appetite

· Growling and other types of aggressive behavior

· A general appearance of anxiety

While you may want to give your dog painkillers to ease some or all of these symptoms, the FDA warns against using pills meant for humans on pets because they can cause more harm than good.

Human medications can make dogs vomit, diarrhea, cause them to move around less, and reduce their appetite. There are other categories of drugs that can result in intestinal and stomach perforations or ulcers, liver or kidney failure, and sometimes even death.

This is why it seems more reasonable to turn to CBD to help your dog when in pain due to health issues like hip dysplasia, arthritis, injury, or other types of chronic medical conditions, or ease their separation anxiety.

What is CBD Oil, and How Does it Affect Pets?

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and cannabis. It contains less than 0.03% THC, which means that it won’t make your pet high. Most CBD products are safe to use because they are derived from hemp and not cannabis.

There are no conclusive scientific studies on how CBD affects dogs nut scientists know that the cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid receptors found in the peripheral and central nervous systems in both humans and animals. The ECS helps maintain balance in the body to keep it in a healthy state.

Pet Health Problems CBD Oil can Treat and Possible Side Effects.

While there lacks enough scientific data to prove that CBD can treat pets, pet owners have provided anecdotal evidence suggesting that CBD oil can treat neuropathic pain and help control seizures.

CBD has cardiac benefits, appetite stimulation, anti-inflammatory properties, anti-anxiety properties, anti-nausea effects, and anti-cancer benefits.

The journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science published a study in 2018 that showed that dogs suffering from osteoarthritis experienced a significant decrease in pain and an increase in activity after being given CBD oil as a form of treatment.

Other studies have shown that CBD could also have a positive effect on pets suffering from epilepsy. The Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association published a study in June 2019 that indicated that CBD oil could reduce seizure frequency in dogs. There was a 33% decrease in seizure activity after they were given CBD compared to those who received a placebo.

CBD can also help treat other health conditions in pets such as:

· Anxiety

· Inflammation

· Nausea

· Loss of appetite

· Pain

· Cancer

· Arthritis

Potential side effects could include lower blood pressure, dry mouth, and drowsiness. Hence, we recommend that you seek your vet’s advice before using CBD on your pet to ensure you give your pet the proper dosage.

Determining how much CBD oil to give your pet has never been easy. This is because of how much you give your pet will be determined by issues like size and age. Essentially, small dogs need less CBD than large dogs. The weight also determines the dosage because some pets can experience sensitivity to CBD, while some may require larger amounts of CBD oil before realizing a therapeutic effect.

The proper dose should also be determined by the type of condition you are trying to help relieve or treat with CBD oil. The same treatment that will help ease osteoarthritis is not the same as the one used to alleviate anxiety.

There are also many ways you can administer CBD oil to your pet, including placing it in their food. You can also put it on your pet’s favorite treat or incorporate CBD oil into their meal recipes. This will also make the dosing much easier for you to control.