Head Start Resumes In-Person Education

A comprehensive back-to-school orientation had made the first smooth-sailing day for HCDE Head Start Compton Center Manager Merevonna Daniel, her employees, students, and their families. Daniel explained that only one child had cried.

Children at both HCDE Head Start and Early Head Start centers are now attending school in person. All centers adopt CDC protocols. Students and staff are met at the door and checked for temperatures — a pre-class emailed survey of COVID-19 symptoms. Use personal protective equipment like masks, sanitizers, and gloves. Classrooms are divided into two with two teachers to accommodate small class sizes.

Daniel explained that they practice classroom social distance.

HCDE Head Start staff worked with their students and parents in September. Parents choose one of three regular Virtual Class slots with their kids. Families picked up work packets for their kids with drive-by meals. Daniel also explained that the back-to-school process in person was more comfortable because people could see us online before entering the building.

Best Place to Live

Eric Dick, right, listens as fellow board member Danny Norris, left, speaks during the Harris County Dept. of Education board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Houston.

“HCDE is dedicated to making Harris County the best place to live ,” says Chairman Eric Dick. “That includes investing in early childhood. This year, we reduced tax rates and increased services . Also, we realize teachers are continually underpaid – that’s why we committed to growing our minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.”

Previously, Channelview Head Start staff offered a soft launch as many students returned and practiced new safety protocols. The experience provided useful input as the workers worked out kinks. Daniel explained that most parents and children at the Compton Head Start Center are excited about returning, particularly after receiving detailed safety procedures details.