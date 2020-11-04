Libraries Present Online Demonstrations For Craft & Hobby Enthusiasts

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of online, craft- and hobby-themed video demonstrations to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

Because of social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer virtual craft and hobby activities online this fall, so that they can be viewed from the comfort and safety of home.

These demonstration videos can be viewed by selecting “Virtual Programs” on the “Classes and Events” tab on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – and finding the programs on the dates listed.

The November schedule is as follows:

“Let It Go: How to Clear Your Clutter” – Wednesday, November 4 (pre-recorded video)

Get tips for leading a more organized – and less stressful – life! Discover helpful ideas for organizing one’s home and work.

“Hanging Photo Frame” – Tuesday, November 10 (pre-recorded video)

· “Plan with Me: Live Edition!” – Friday, November 13; 2:00 pm. (livestreamed)

In this livestreamed program, get tips on planning and organizing your life! Discover how a little journaling, doodling, and creative hand lettering can add structure and simplicity to daily schedules. This event will be livestreamed via Zoom. Registration is required; an email with the link for the event will be emailed to all who register.

· “Yarn-Pumpkin Centerpieces” – Friday, November 13 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft-demonstration video, library staff will show how to make a decorative pumpkin centerpiece using balloons and yarn.

“Photography Basics: Everything You Want to Know About Aperture” – Monday, November 16 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how a camera’s aperture settings can affect one’s photographs.

“Hand Lettering for the Holidays” – Wednesday, November 18 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how to create beautiful hand-written messages for friends and family – just in time for the holidays! Discover a new style of hand lettering with a lesson in faux calligraphy that is designed for beginners.

“DIY Gift Bows” – Friday, November 20 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how to use paper or ribbon to create decorative, handmade bows that add a special touch to gifts.

“Jewelry Making” – Tuesday, November 24 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how to use craft wire to make jewelry.

“Dot Mandala Painting” – Wednesday, November 25 (pre-recorded video)

A “mandala” is a term often used to describe a geometric pattern representing the universe.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the livestreamed Zoom/WebEx events ONLY; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).