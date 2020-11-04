Kristi Kincaid Chosen For Special Recognition At Travel Event

Travel Weekly is proud to announce that professional travel advisor Kristi Kincaid was selected to participate in the STAR (Select Travel Advisor Recognition) Program during its annual CruiseWorld event. STAR participants must meet strict qualifying criteria and demonstrate what it means to be a qualified professional in the travel industry.

CruiseWorld brings together approximately 800 travel industry professionals to participate in certification programs, hear from c-level industry executives, and partake in immersive educational and networking experiences.

The STAR Program works to curate a group of the industry’s most dedicated and professional travel advisors through an application and review process that involves reference checks and an evaluation of current business practices. Those chosen to participate receive complimentary conference registration and hotel nights, as well as special opportunities to connect one-on-one with representatives from destinations, tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and more, from all over the world.

While attending CruiseWorld, Kristi Kincaid will hear keynote addresses on the state of the industry from top cruise line executives. STARs will also learn of cutting-edge destinations and products, take part in VIP guided tours of a variety of the best cruise ships on the water, and form connections with high-level personnel from different travel companies.



All these valuable experiences combine to keep STAR advisors up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices. This allows them to continue to provide unique itineraries to their clients and exceed client travel expectations.

“Those selected for the STAR Program are incredibly passionate, perseverant and motivated about this industry,” said Alicia Evanko-Lewis, Senior Vice President of Events, Northstar Travel Group. “The team vets all applicants to ensure all STAR participants are serious about their careers and about giving their clients the best possible service. All travel advisors should make achieving STAR status one of their professional goals. This group of STARs demonstrates the utmost professionalism, and we are honored to host them at CruiseWorld.”

This year’s event will be held will be held virtually due to COVID-19 from November 11-13, 2020 with a one-day Exhibitor Showcase on November 12 and virtual ship inspections November 14 and 15. For more information, visit cruiseworldshow.com.