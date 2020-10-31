Libraries Present Genealogy & Local History Programs Online

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research with Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library in Richmond. Library staff will present two online programs in November for family-history researchers and local-history buffs.

These online, pre-recorded videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us — by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the programs on the dates listed.

On Monday, November 9, Genealogy and Local History Department manager Daniel Sample will present will present “Fort Bend County Landmarks: The Cole Theater.” Hear about the history of the Cole Theater in Rosenberg, from its heyday to today. Sample will share photographs of the theater with some of the luminaries who have visited it over the years.

On Monday, November 16, Carol Beauchamp will present “Family-History Research: War of 1812.” This class will cover a variety of resources for searching for information on veterans of the War of 1812, including databases, websites, and military records. Learn how and where to obtain copies of compiled service-records and pension files. Databases such as Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, and Fold3 will be discussed, as well as holdings in the Genealogy and Local History Department at the library.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).