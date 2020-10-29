Free Meals for all Katy Area Children with Additional Distribution Sites and Operational Days

An important school supply that students cannot neglect or go without is a healthy meal. For this reason, Katy Independent School District will be adding two new sites and adjusting its hours to continue providing free meals to all students through June 2021.

Beginning November 3, two additional curbside distribution sites will be added to the current list:

· Morton Ranch High School (MRHS)

· Mayde Creek High School (MCHS)

· Cinco Ranch High School (CRHS)

· Tompkins High School (OTHS) – new meal site

· Katy High School (KHS) – new meal site

Also beginning November 3, all curbside Grab and Go meal sites will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Patrons will pick up breakfast and lunch for Wednesday and Thursday on Tuesdays and meals for Friday, Monday and Tuesday on Thursdays. Meals for Monday, November 2 and Tuesday, November 3 will be given out at the three original distribution sites (MRHS, MCHS, CRHS) on Friday, October 30. Meals are ready to heat and eat at home.

Breakfast and lunch meals are free, except for a la carte options, to all students attending school in person or enrolled in the Katy Virtual Academy (KVA). Meals served at the curbside Grab and Go sites are for KVA students as well as for all Katy area children, 18 and under.

Katy ISD students may have one breakfast and one lunch per day. Students who eat meals at school are not eligible for a meal at the Grab and Go locations. If parents are picking up meals for their child(ren), who cannot be present, identification for each child such as an ID, report card, or birth certificate must be presented prior to receiving the meals.