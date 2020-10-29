Four Houston Harmony Public School Students Named QuestBridge Scholar Finalists

Four Houston-area Harmony Public School seniors have been selected as 2020 finalists for the QuestBridge National Scholarship program. Raine Brookshire and Alaina Khan from Harmony School of Discovery and Joelly Cortes and another senior from Harmony Science Academy –Houston were among the 6,885 outstanding students selected out of more than 18,000 applications. Each finalist showed strong academic achievement (with an average grade point average of 3.90 or higher); high test scores on the SAT or ACT; financial circumstances; strong character; and exemplary accomplishments and leadership roles in extracurricular and community activities, while ranking in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.
“Being selected as a Questbridge finalist is just the first step, but I hope it is the first step to a future where I can go to college without having to worry about my financial hardships,” said Joelly Cortes, Harmony Science Academy, Senior.
“Becoming a finalist has taught me that underestimating yourself will only limit your opportunities, but believing in yourself will allow you to shoot for the stars,” said Raine Brookshire, Harmony School of Discovery, Senior.
Questbridge finalists will receive notification later this year if they are selected as Match Scholarship Recipients. These students will receive a four-year scholarship, which will cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, and additional expenses for four years, to one of the nation’s top colleges.
About Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.