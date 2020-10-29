Four Houston Harmony Public School Students Named QuestBridge Scholar Finalists

Four Houston-area Harmony Public School seniors have been selected as 2020 finalists for the QuestBridge National Scholarship program. Raine Brookshire and Alaina Khan from Harmony School of Discovery and Joelly Cortes and another senior from Harmony Science Academy –Houston were among the 6,885 outstanding students selected out of more than 18,000 applications. Each finalist showed strong academic achievement (with an average grade point average of 3.90 or higher); high test scores on the SAT or ACT; financial circumstances; strong character; and exemplary accomplishments and leadership roles in extracurricular and community activities, while ranking in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.

“Being selected as a Questbridge finalist is just the first step, but I hope it is the first step to a future where I can go to college without having to worry about my financial hardships,” said Joelly Cortes, Harmony Science Academy, Senior.

“Becoming a finalist has taught me that underestimating yourself will only limit your opportunities, but believing in yourself will allow you to shoot for the stars,” said Raine Brookshire, Harmony School of Discovery, Senior.

Questbridge finalists will receive notification later this year if they are selected as Match Scholarship Recipients. These students will receive a four-year scholarship, which will cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, and additional expenses for four years, to one of the nation’s top colleges.

