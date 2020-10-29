Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que Celebrates One Year in Houston, Announces Holiday Menu

Restaurant continues tradition of bringing family & friends together over legendary Texas barbecue
Cooper’s Bar-B-Que announces the one year anniversary of their sixth location. Offering their signature Hill Country
bar-b-que, Cooper’s Houston area location is warm and welcoming, featuring roomy dining and an open-air patio.
Consistently making Texas Monthly’s top 50 barbecue list, Cooper’s is famous for its direct-heat barbecue pits. Their technique, known as “cowboy style” delivers a subtle smoky flavor and allows the natural flavors of the meat to shine.
Traditional meats such as brisket, beef ribs and housemade sausage are highlighted and ribeye is available on Friday and Saturday nights. “Home of the Big Chop,” Cooper’s is known for its two-inch thick, bone-in pork chop, but its brisket sandwich caught the attention of USA Today. Everything is prepared from scratch and cooked fresh daily.
One year in, their Katy location is growing and making pivots to accommodate current consumer needs. “With our large-scale dining rooms, open air patio and spacious lawn, we’re able to easily accommodate social distance seating. We’ve also amped-up our catering and to-go offerings,” said Barry Cooper, Pitmaster, Cooper’s Old Time Bar-B-Que.
Additionally, Cooper’s is rolling out a to-go menu for the holidays, including boneless turkey breast and sides such as mac-n-cheese, jalapeño bacon mac-n-cheese, green beans, potato salad and coleslaw. Whole apple, pecan and peach cobblers will be featured as well a traditional BBQ like brisket, ribs and sausage. Catering and private dining option are available. For additional information and the full menu, please visit coopersbbqkaty.com or follow @coopersbbq on Instagram.
