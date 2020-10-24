Rock Hard Formula Reviews – New Alpha & Man Tea Natural Testosterone Booster Supplement!!

=>Click to order Rock Hard Formula Dietary Supplement

Are you struggling to enjoy sex and to satisfy your partner? Do you feel dull and unconfident due to your poor sexual performance? Then what you need is the Rock Hard Formula. Using this all-natural supplement, you can quickly boost your testosterone and significantly improve your sexual power.

With over 30,000 successful users backing this formula, after using it, your life in the bedroom will never be dull and embarrassing again. If you are ready to give it a try, check out the man tea Rock Hard Formula review below to find out how it works.

Rock Hard Formula Review

Sometimes, the reason you are not enjoying sex is due to the size of your manhood and low testosterone levels. Using the Rock Hard Formula helps to solve each of these problems. With adequate usage of the Rock Hard Formula, you will enjoy stronger erections, increased testosterone, and an enlarged penis to help you perform better and longer. Wondering how to keep your woman hooked? Using the Rock Hard Formula is exactly how to do it.

What Is New Alpha Rock Hard Formula?

The Rock Hard Formula is an advanced and unique supplement designed for men who want to enhance and improve their testosterone. This supplement is formulated based on an ancient Chinese emperor’s secret food which aids in the increase of testosterone levels, high libido, and incredible sexual performance.

The Rock Hard Formula delivers the sexual power required to make you feel like a young man, at 25 again. Plus, formulated from 100% natural and safe ingredients, the Rock Hard Formula is super potent yet, non-toxic thus, delivering the purest effects to improve your sex life and reproductive health.

Man Tea Rock Hard Formula Ingredients:

Man Tea Rock Hard Formula contains several natural ingredients combined at just the right proportions to ensure maximum performance. These include:

He Shou Wu- Thanks to its anti-aging and longevity properties, this Chinese herb is an important ingredient in the formula. He Shou Wu is known to increase your sex drive, fertility, sperm count, and boosts semen volume in older men.

Goji Berry- Goji Berry naturally improves sexual functions as it encourages efficient blood flow around the body.

Cistanche- This dessert plant extract is effective at increasing sexual power and performance in men – no matter your age.

Nettle Root- Several studies have proven that nettle root supports testosterone levels in your body. Furthermore, these herbal roots improve prostate function, blood sugar regulation, joint strength, and skin nourishment.

Tribulus Terrestris- Similar to nettle roots, Tribulus Terrestris is known to boost testosterone levels as well. Additionally, this ingredient improves sexual performance and gratification.

Eucommia Bark- Eucommia Bark is a powerful herb used to strengthen your reproductive system. Additionally, this plant bark stimulates your sex glands and organs whilst increasing interest and desire.

Horny Goat Weed- Horny goat weed is specially added to the formula to increase appetite and boosts testosterone levels. Furthermore, it boosts your energy; allowing you to last longer. In fact, horny goat weed is amongst the most powerful aphrodisiacs in the world.

Morinda Root- Morinda Root is used to strengthen male sexual performance and power.

Salvia Root- This natural plant root effectively aids in blood circulation around your body. For powerful and long lasting erections, you want your body to boost effective and efficient blood flow.

For each ingredient, the formula contains a 10:1 ratio extract,. This means that the overall formula contains 10 times as many active ingredients as the same amount of herbs in their pre-extracted form. Thus when combined together in the formula, the ingredients yield powerful and positive outcomes.

Rock Hard Formula Bonus Gifts

With every Rock Hard formula purchase, you will receive up to 5 free bonus gifts. These bonus gifts are not just randomly chosen. They are carefully selected to complement the rock Hard Formula therapy and they don’t come cheap – combined these gifts are valued at $220.97.These gifts come in the form of digital ebook formats. They include:

5 Sex Positions Sure To Dry Any Woman Wild ($20 Value)

The “ Get Ripped Quick” In 30 Days Or Less Workout Plan ($37 Value)

How To Give Any Woman Penetration Orgasms ($47 Value)

17 Phrases That Make Women Hot, Dripping Wet And Horny ($39.97 Value)

Ancient Daoist Secrets For Health And Longevity ($77 Value)

Dosage

As a recommended dosage, take 2 teaspoons of the ready made mixed formula powder per day until you finish the bottle. Typically, a single 150-gram bottle will last you a month. You will also be able to find this dosage recommendation on the package label.

Pricing

The Rock Hard Formula is available for purchase in three value-adding packages. The first package option is for the one month supply. The single month supply includes a single 150-gram bottle. Instead of paying $147 for this bottle, you will only pay $97 thus, saving up to $50. However, this is not the only offer you will enjoy with the single one month value pack purchase.

You can save more by subscribing to a monthly delivery program; allowing you to pay only $77 per bottle which saves you an extra $20. Alternatively, you can opt for the Platinum customer Club which gives you 3 months’ worth of supply – three bottles. For this offer, you will enjoy each bottle for $79 or you can opt for a monthly subscription of $65.67, for this offer you will save up to $204 and $244, respectively.

However, you will not enjoy this incredible discounted price until you try out our best value pack offering you up to 6 months’ worth of supply. With this offer, you will enjoy up to a 55% discount; allowing you to pay only $66.17 per 150-gram bottle. This means that you will save a total of up to $485. Consequently, with the Rock Hard Formula, the more you buy, the cheaper the price becomes. After all, you will be using the supplements in the long run, so either way, it’s a win-win situation.

If you are worried about expiry, get this worry out of your head. This is because every capsule bottle shipped out to the customer comes with a 2-year shelf life. Nevertheless, this is not all you will receive from your investment. With each purchase, no matter the value pack you opt for, you will receive a 60-day money-back guarantee. So within 2 months of purchase, if the supplements don’t work for you, you can always ask for a refund at no extra cost.

You must be thinking that’s all your investment will give – but you are mistaken. We are not yet done listing down what you will enjoy from the investment. With each package you invest in, as previously stated, you will receive up to 5 bonus gifts in the form of ebooks, these gifts are valued to a total of 220.97. Plus, to seal the deal, no matter the value pack you opt for, you will receive free shipping to your doorstep.

Benefits of Rock Hard Formula

Increases testosterone levels to ensure good sex and long lasting hard erections

Increased sexual power for improved performance

You will enjoy multiple orgasms and strong mind blowing back to back sex

You will produce stronger ejaculations with increased sensitivity and pleasure

Increased libido to make you feel young again

Stronger sexual arousals whenever and wherever you want

Boosts confidence, assertiveness, and satisfaction

Increased blood flow around the body

Increased muscle mass and decreased body fat levels for leaner and alpha male physique

Better health and wellness

More energy and productivity

Nourished and shinier skin, hair, and nails

Detoxification of the liver

Improved dental and oral health for brighter, charming, and beautiful smile

Increased physical strength

Pros

No artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or flavorings added

Sugar-free and transfat free formula

100% natural formula with no GMO

Contain no allergens – no gluten, soy, or dairy

The US-based 24/7 customer support

Available at reduced discounted prices in three different value packs

For the single month and three month value packs, you can opt for a monthly subscription to enjoy extra discounted prices

60-day money-back guarantee

each formula purchase comes with 5 free bonus gifts

The formula is only available for purchase on the official site to avoid duplication

During payment, the site redirects you to a secure page to protect your financial information

Cons

The formula is only available for purchase online on the official website – not available at the physical store

A physician should be consulted before taking the supplements if you have an existing medical condition

New Alpha Rock Hard Formula Reviews- Final Verdict

To improve your overall sex life, you can’t go wrong with the New Alpha Rock Hard Formula. Not only does this formula enlarge your manhood, improve testosterone levels, and overall sexual power. The Man Tea Rock Hard Formula is designed to impact your overall health – ensuring you enjoy a healthy, more powerful, and stronger body. The Rock Hard Formula is known to significantly boost your confidence and mood as well. So gets your partner wild in the bedroom by investing in this all-natural sex life improving Rock hard Formula.

