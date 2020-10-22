A Guide to Installing Any Air Conditioner For Cooling Your Home

Sometimes, summer can be unbearable. Most homeowners are opting for air conditioners to provide them with a suitable living environment. Apart from cooling the air, air conditioners also filter and clean the air that you take in.

There are different categories of air conditioners, and picking the right one depends on what will fit your family’s needs. This article will cover everything you need to know when installing any air conditioner.

Types of air conditioners.

Window air conditioner

Window air conditioners fit into the open window frame. They are used mostly to cool the room where they have been installed and remove the condensed moisture outside the room. The window air conditioner works by cooling warm air through an evaporator coil before taking it into the house.

The heat absorbed is taken out through the condenser coil. When you do not need to cool the entire house, a window air conditioner is suitable for cooling a specific room.

Make sure you obtain a window air conditioner that will fit the size of your room. To know the right size, measure the size of your room and consult an air conditioning professional.

How do you install a window air conditioner?

Window air conditioners are popular because of their ease of installation. It is also cost-effective because it will only cool a specific room.

01. Balance the air conditioner

Place the window air conditioning unit at the center with the help of someone else. Balance it by sliding the flange. Make sure the window sash at the bottom is on the air conditioner. Follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.

02. Secure the sash

Fix two screws on the upper flange to make sure the sash is secure.

03. Maintain the outside out

In this case, you can expand your curtains to seal the room.

04. Fill the gaps

Fill the spaces between the window and the frame.

Portable air conditioner

This air conditioning system is called portable because it can be moved from one location to the other. It needs venting to remove moisture and hot air generated by the system.

Portable air conditioners are placed inside a room and on the floor. The heat is removed via a window vent on the unit. However, portable air conditioners are noisier than other air conditioning systems because its evaporator fan works continuously discharge condensed moisture.

A portable air conditioner is best for cooling a small area. Its cooling capacity is between 11,000 to 14,000, which best suits a garage, computer rooms, and dens.

What are the benefits of portable air conditioners?

• It has one unit, meaning it is self-contained

• It is easy to install

• It has wheels so it can move from one room to the other

• Easy to store after the summer season

Tips for installing a portable air conditioner

01. Size

Choose a unit size that will fit your opening. Most homeowners who purchase portable air conditioners do not have windows that open, so they end up returning them to the store.

Check the size of all the openings in your home before obtaining a portable air conditioning unit.

02. Install the venting kit

No matter the type of window you have, you must install the window kit. Follow the right procedure when setting up the window kit for increased efficiency.

03. Secure the vent panel

Once the window kit is fixed correctly, add a foam seal between the windowpane and the glass to prevent insects and air from coming into your room.

04. Install the portable air conditioner

Before installing the portable air conditioning system, secure the window so it cannot open from the outside.

Central air conditioner

One of the most common ways homeowners cool their homes is through central air conditioning. On the outside of the house, the system has an external condenser and an evaporator coil, which cools the air in your home. These two sit on the furnace.

The furnace works with the AC to blow out the chilled air using the fan. The air is then cooled down by removing the heat. The heat is taken into the refrigerant in the evaporator coil. The condenser takes the heat out, cools the refrigerant, and starts the process again.

When installing a central air conditioner, you need to hire a professional because its installation is complex.

Split air conditioner

The split air conditioners do not utilize the ductwork to disperse the cool air; instead, it has multiple indoor units for cooling the air. The units can be installed on the wall, ceiling, or floor. Each unit cools the air in the room where it is fixed. This allows you to set different temperatures for different rooms.

Installing split air conditioning is an important task. When installed correctly, a split air conditioning system will provide optimum cooling.

How to install split air conditioner

01. Wall strength

Install the system on a strong wall that can hold its weight.

02. Spacing

For efficient airflow, ensure the air conditioning unit has proper spacing on its top and sides.

03. Installation height

Install the air conditioning system at an appropriate height from the ground for adequate air cooling in the room.

04. Location

Install the units away from water and direct sunlight. Fix the outdoor unit in open space.