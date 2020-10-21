The Home Keepers Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Cancer Patients

The Home Keepers has been donating cleaning services to local cancer patients for 13 years through their partnership with nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason. Julie Parish, Owner and President of The Home Keepers, understands the importance of a clean environment when undergoing illness and is committed to making a difference for cancer patients and their families.

Julie Parish

“It is extremely meaningful for us to be trusted with the care of Cleaning for a Reason patients,” said Parish. “It is an honor to help cancer patients and their families during a period in their life that is stressful and overwhelming. While undergoing treatment, these households need to maintain a clean and healthy home and we are happy to contribute to that endeavor. We hope to not only clean for them, but also to let them know we’re here to support them.”

Since 2007, The Home Keepers has supported 67 cancer patients with a total donated value of approximately $30,000 in cleanings.

Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, The Home Keepers assists cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This is an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in Memorial, Katy, Spring Branch, and Houston Heights.

Parish emphasized, “During this COVID-19 pandemic, house cleaning and sanitizing is essential to slow the spread of infection, especially for cancer patients whose immune systems are compromised. We are following CDC guidelines by using an EPA-approved disinfectant, wearing disposable masks and gloves, and social distancing when cleaning in a home.”

High-Resolution Images (Credit Carla Gomez)