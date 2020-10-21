Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Transferring to Workforce Solutions Office in Huntsville

Effective as of Tuesday, October 27

From 168A Colonel Etheredge Blvd. , Huntsville, TX 77340 to 291 I-45 South , Ste. A, Huntsville, TX 77340

Five vocational rehabilitation (VR) services staff from the Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services offices in Huntsville will move into co-located space at a Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast office in Huntsville as part of the transition of services from the former Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These team members will integrate VR services with workforce development and employment services provided by Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast. There will be no disruption to services related to these VR staff relocations.

Co-location of VR staff into one general services office or within statewide local workforce centers, known as Workforce Solutions offices, will allow for shared resources. Co-location also will benefit VR customers through the expanded network of employment connections and will benefit employment services staff through on-site expertise to assist job seekers with disabilities.

The movement of VR staff is occurring as required by Texas SB 208, which was passed in 2015 and required the transfer of several former DARS programs to TWC on Sept. 1, 2016. The legislation mandated that VR staff be co-located with staff from Workforce Solutions who provide workforce services. These moves will occur as current field office leases expire or can be renegotiated, and as Workforce Solutions office space is available and ready to accommodate the relocated staff and services.

*Due to potential changes in logistics related to this move, the effective move date may be revised. If the date is revised, TWC will issue an updated move notification.

Contact: Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast 936-291-8859, or TWC Customer Relations 800-628-5115