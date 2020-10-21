MD Anderson’s Fifth Annual Boot Walk to End Cancer Goes Virtual Nov. 7

Supporters join mission to #EndCancer online and from the safety of their own neighborhoods

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will host the fifth annual Boot Walk to End Cancer® virtually on Saturday, Nov. 7. The virtual walk will take place online and in neighborhoods across the country in an effort to keep participants, their families and their communities safe and as part of MD Anderson’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of patients, workforce members and the greater Houston community.

Since 2016, more than 23,000 people have participated in the Boot Walk, raising more than $6.6 million to support cancer research. For the fourth year, LyondellBasell is the event’s presenting sponsor. Registration is open at mdanderson.org/bootwalk.

“Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic and neither does our community’s commitment to raising awareness and funds for cancer research through the Boot Walk, so we knew we had to come up with a way to keep the event going,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “Through the commitment and creativity of our teams and sponsors, and the dedication of our amazing participants we can continue to fund our life-saving research and programs and together, give cancer the boot!”

Virtual walk details

On Nov. 7, participants are encouraged pull on their boots, gather their household members and chart their own 1.2-mile route to walk in the safety of their own neighborhoods. A virtual opening ceremony will launch at 9 a.m. CST, uniting participants from across the country to kick off the day. Special guests include George Lindsey, Morning Show Co-host on 100.3 The Bull; Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president, MD Anderson; the Champion Sisters: Molly Bobrow, Brenda Pattillo and Sandra Torres; Houston Dynamo and Dash player ambassadors and more.

“MD Anderson is a shining example of a cause that harnesses the power of many – researchers, the medical community, donors and countless volunteers – who improve the quality of care and achieve breakthroughs in treatment for those battling cancer,” said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, who also is scheduled to speak at the virtual opening ceremony. “A future without cancer is possible, and LyondellBasell is very proud to support the life-saving research and programs at MD Anderson.”

Participants can stay connected with family, friends and cancer survivors taking part in the walk by sharing their virtual Boot Walk experiences online and on social media.

There is no registration fee. Participants are encouraged to fundraise with no minimum fundraising requirement. One hundred percent of funds raised by Boot Walk participants directly advance MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer.

Giving cancer the boot

The Boot Walk is for people of all ages and abilities. Whether walking or fundraising individually or as a team, every step counts in MD Anderson’s mission to #EndCancer.

“Though we may not be walking side-by-side this year, we will be walking together as a community dedicated to giving cancer the boot!” said Lourdes Hernandez, who serves as a 2020 Boot Walk Chair alongside her husband, Randy Hulet. “The Boot Walk means so much to us and cancer survivors like us. It is a way for us to continue raising awareness and funds so that one day, others may know a future free from cancer.”

For more information about this year’s virtual Boot Walk and pre-event activities, please visit the Boot Walk website.