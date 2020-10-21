Cullinan Park Conservancy Celebrates 2020 (Picnic) Skip-nic Success

Cullinan Park Boardwalk

The Cullinan Park Conservancy had to pivot its annual Picnic in the Park fundraiser to an online format this year, but that didn’t stop the revamped “Skip-nic” from drawing some very enthusiastic supporters to the region’s only nature-inspired online event. Held October 14 through 16, the Skip-nic was a resounding success thanks to generous sponsors, loyal patrons and new donors.

Since the start of the lockdown, Cullinan Park has been a wonderful respite for visitors eager to leave the confines of homes and explore the great outdoors. After enjoying time spent surrounded by nature, the community was eager to show its support for this extraordinary local treasure.

Proceeds from the Skip-nic fundraiser will benefit Phase II of park improvements, including new hiking trails, enhanced nature centers for children to explore and additional parking to accommodate the growing number of park visitors.

Pledges are still being tallied, but early counts show the three-day fundraiser was a huge success. The year’s only fundraising event for Cullinan Park featured an array of auction items. Several one-of a kind auction packages kept the bidding exciting and included outdoor adventures, designated park feature gifts, lobster dinners, original nature-inspired art and a tour and flyover of the Sugar Land Regional Airport, among others.

Mike Dobert, Cullinan Park Board President said, “This was our first online event and we are grateful for all of our supporters. Many thanks to our sponsors and the auction bidders for a successful Skip-nic!”

Sponsors to date for the 2020 Skip-nic include:

Premier Top Birder: Westin Homes; BGE, Inc

Picture Perfect Photo Contest: Oxbow Advisors, LLC

Picnic Basket Sponsor: HEB Grocery

Great Blue Heron: HR in Alignment, LLC; Newmark Homes; Mavis and Wendy Kelsey; Partners in Building; Perry Homes; Chesmar Homes; Kay and Chico Cravens; Savant Energy Services

Beautiful Butterfly: Betty Baitland; Doug and Susie Goff; Mary Smith; James and Gay Thompson; Memorial Hermann Southwest and Sugar Land Hospitals; TBG, Inc; C & M Favre Foundation; Lynley Pipes and Troy Pipes; Gary and Patti Tuma; Coventry Homes

Dragonfly: Muller Law Group, PLLC; Earthcare Management, Inc; and Fort Bend Financial Wealth Management; David and Wendy Todd and Emily Todd; Bill and Robbin Mallett; Chevron; Brooke Thompson; David Weekley Homes; Costello, Inc; Darling Homes; Trendmaker Homes; Ann Hamilton and Bob Richter; Si Environmental, LLC; Roberta K Randall Foundation; Honorable Pete and Nancy Olson; Paula Noble; Patsey Cravens and Family

Individual Donors: Mary Von Tungeln; David and Cee Cee Parker; Holly Hutchens; Cindy Rippel; Kristi Keller; Katy Hays; Larry and Rachel Garza; Chaille Hutcheson; Angela McCain; Stewart Jacobson; Mike and Kyle Nelson; Barry Cullinan; Dennis Robinson; Jackie Wilcox;

Dominique and Barbara Sasser; Peggy Boston

With cooler fall temperatures and a mild winter ahead, visitors can continue to make Cullinan Park a destination for wellness and adventure. While working from home and online schooling continues for many, there is plenty to discover and engage with in the Park from shady trails and picnic areas to bird and wildlife watching. Located at 12414 Highway 6 South in Sugar Land, Cullinan Park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset. For more information, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org .

The Cullinan Park Conservancy was created in 2010 to advocate for, enhance and protect the natural beauty of the 754-acre Park for all. The one of a kind, blue-green oasis in the middle of rapidly growing suburbs offers a habitat for more than 250 species of birds and all manner of wildlife, while providing miles of hiking trails, fishing, birding and nature observation for our community.