Cinco Ranch Branch Library Offers Online Children’s Activities In November

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library is continuing to offer children’s programming virtually this fall, so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Videos of Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Preschool Story Time, After-School Breaks, and Middle School Programs will be posted on the online Virtual calendar on FBCL’s website each week.

Activities will NOT be posted on November 11, 23, 24, 25, or 26, in observance of Veterans’ Day and Thanksgiving.

Age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows are featured in the Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, and Preschool Story Time videos. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Wednesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Thursdays – Preschool Story Time (3-6 years of age)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets contain fun craft activities that can be done at home. Call the libraries to request to pick up the packets through the Curbside Pick-Up service.

The After-School Breaks – which take place on the second and fourth Mondays – include crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5. The schedule for November is as follows:

November 9 – Sock Puppets. Learn how to use common household items to make sock puppets.

November 23 – NO PROGRAM

The Middle School Programs – which take place on the first and third Mondays — include activities specially designed for kids in grades 6 through 8. The schedule for November is as follows:

November 2 – Fizzy Slime Volcano. Presented by Seven Lakes High School senior Aryana Suhartono, Houston Regional Director for the EduSTEM Initiative, this video will demonstrate a science experiment using items commonly found at home. Viewers will discover how to create slime from a volcanic eruption and learn about the chemical processes involved.

November 16 – Combustible Experiments. Presented by Seven Lakes High School senior Aryana Suhartono, Houston Regional Director for the EduSTEM Initiative, this video will demonstrate a variety of STEM activities involving Coke® explosions, balloon inflation, and dancing rice.