Brookshire Brothers Store Receives Fresh, New Facelift

Additional features enhance overall customer experience

A brand new look with the same exceptional service you’ve come to know and trust from your local Brookshire Brothers store. The Lufkin-based, employee-owned grocery chain is investing more than $2 million in upgrades at its Katy location to offer exciting new features that will enhance the overall customer experience.

Renovations are already underway, including major updates to the storefront, new paint and décor, construction of a new in-store coffee shop, updated restrooms and new refrigerated cases that lessen environmental impact.

The store, located at 5249 Franz Road in Katy, will remain open and will continue to serve customers during the remodel, which is planned to be completed in December.

Brookshire Brothers Anywhere, the company’s premier online shopping experience, will launch on November 16 to provide exceptional curbside and home-delivery grocery service. The online platform enables customers to interact with their personal shoppers. In addition to making notes about how green they want their bananas or how thick they like their steaks, customers can also make note of substitutions. It becomes a two-way conversation resulting in an even more interactive and personal shopping experience.

“Through our online shopping platform, Brookshire Brothers Anywhere, we provide our customers the same level of friendly, personalized service that they would experience in the store with us,” said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. “Convenience is key, but so is high-quality customer service. You shouldn’t have to settle for one or the other.”

After the renovation is complete, customers can grab a cup of freshly roasted What’s the Buzz coffee from the new Brookshire Brother Brews coffee shop. This full-service espresso bar, located near the bakery, will offer custom-made lattes, cappuccinos, cold brews, Tiger shakes, made with Blue Bell ice cream, and delicious fruit smoothies. The deli area is also being enlarged, and soon, customers can pick up freshly smoked, barbecued meats, including brisket, ribs, sausage and more.

“We take pride in ensuring our customers have a positive shopping experience, both in the store and online. Whether it’s offering fast-and-easy meal solutions, friendly service or enjoying a freshly roasted cup of coffee, we want our customers to know they are the most important part of our business,” Alston said.