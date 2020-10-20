6 New Air Conditioning Technologies To Keep You Cool

The HVAC industry has experienced significant transformations over the past years. With old air conditioning systems unable to keep to the modern user’s demands, cutting–edge AC units have been designed to improve your home’s comfort levels. Innovators in this field continue to develop more energy-efficient systems to ensure you keep cool on hot days.

If you are planning to purchase a heating and air conditioning system, choose a proper heating and cooling solution. Ensure you stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the air conditioning tech world. Here are new AC technologies to consider when buying your next heating and cooling unit:

1. Heat Pump

This new advanced technology is meant to replace the refrigerants used in the conventional air conditioners. The new cooling heat pump offers high energy efficiency levels. Thanks to its oversimplified mechanical design because it makes it more reliable than the old heat pump model. It is built with fewer structural components to enhance its maintenance.

The new heat pump is created using the idea of slim technology applied in TV’s, mobile phones, and other hi-tech devices. It is slender, more appealing, and quieter. The insignificant noise emissions eliminate the need to wear earplugs while in your house.

You have a choice to keep your rooms cool without impacting the environment negatively. These heat pumps do not use refrigerants, known to be harmful to the atmosphere. No refrigerant leaks mean uninterrupted AC system efficiency. The heat pump will also occupy little space, translating to smaller AC units. This can be a great choice for your cooling needs.

2. Dehumidifier, Water Heater, And Air Conditioning System

A combination of water heater, air conditioner, and dehumidifier is believed to offer effective cooling solutions making your home more comfortable. This is a new invention that incorporates the idea of multi-purpose technology. And it is significantly beneficial.

These air conditioning units will reduce your energy costs, improve dehumidification control in your home, and offer other health benefits. Dehumidifiers will help maintain ideal and healthy moistness in your home. The air in your space will be cleansed to eliminate extra moisture. This prevents the development of molds that may have adverse effects on your health.

The energy released during the dehumidification is used for water heating. Through a repulse mode, the heated watery is dried using an evaporative cooling technique. Where no cooling is required, the water is channeled out from the system.

3. Membrane-Based Air Conditioner

This technology maximizes water cooling properties to develop roof-mounted air conditioners. The membrane-based AC units provide cooling solutions without the use of refrigerants or other detrimental chemical-based substances. Thus, serve a perfect option for improving your environment.

These air conditioning systems will offer improved comfort for your home cooling needs. They will reduce your energy consumption, translating to low utility bills. This can be an ideal option to cut down your power usage by 30-50% and enjoy a pocket-friendly air conditioning solution.

4. Personal Cooling Cloud

This is a remarkable cooling technology targeted to offer air conditioning to the places most needed, focusing on smaller space. The air conditioner will move with you around and provide a cooling solution to a specific space you are occupying at the moment. It ensures no energy is lost in heating or cooling the entire house or room.

The AC system works through motion tracking. It can sense people beneath it and track their speed and location. Through the use of ceiling-mounted nebulizers, every individual is provided a cooling spray. The cool air from the nebulizer is what keeps you cool.

This cloud cast technology saves a lot of energy, reducing your heating and cooling costs. It encourages people to stay in outdoor spaces even on hot days. This idea of developing mobile responsive clouds for cooling is being adopted in the modern world.

5. Energy Storage System for Cooling

New technologies in HVAC always aim at improving efficiency in cooling solutions. And taking advantage of renewable energy can be an ideal solution. It will help reduce the effects of global warming. The Ground Level Integrated Diverse Energy Storage (GLIDES) system is a technology to address greenhouse gas emissions. Using GLIDES on air conditioning systems offers a myriad of benefits.

It allows your AC unit to maximize available resources and use low-grade heat. In the process, more energy will be stored in the GLIDES. Your air conditioner will consume less energy, but its performance will be increased. Energy can be saved through Energy Storage System technology. This can be a pocket friendly, reliable, and efficient cooling solution for your air conditioning needs.

6. Advanced Heat Exchanger

Conventional HVAC systems rely on refrigerants for cooling effects. Leaking of refrigerant can cause adverse effects to your AC and the environment. The technology behind this development of advanced heat exchanger will help reduce damage caused by the coolant. It will improve the atmosphere in the long run by eliminating the use of refrigerants in air conditioners. Heat exchangers are an essential device in a heating and cooling system. They are meant to keep you more comfortable by enhancing your AC performance.

Advanced heat exchangers have lesser joints than typical heat exchangers. Lesser joints translate to reduced refrigerator leaks. Given that the new heat exchanger has 90% lesser joints, it offers minimal opportunities for refrigerant leaks, enhancing your AC performance and decreasing gas emissions. Using this heat exchanger, you can boost the efficiency of your air conditioner.

These technologies are meant to enhance the conventional AC units. They aim at minimizing your utility bills and providing reliable cooling solutions. Consider investing in an AC unit that will offer improved cooling and heating solutions without breaking your bank.

These new inventions will guarantee increased energy efficiency for your system in the future. Though not adopted by many people, using them can boost your comfort levels at a reduced cost. If you desire to have reliable systems that work more efficiently, keep abreast of new technologies in the HVAC industry. And you will be able to keep you cool in a more sustainable way.