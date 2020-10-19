New COVID-19 Testing Site Available for Students

In an ongoing effort to support health and safety practices within Katy Independent School District during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Monday, October 19, the District will expand its employee COVID-19 testing services to Katy ISD enrolled students. This unique partnership with RediMD is designed to provide parents/guardians with a timely alternative to confirm if their child is positive or negative of COVID-19.

“Students will have a designated drop off area and a separate room for testing,” said Lance Nauman, Director of the Katy ISD Risk Management Department. “The District will not retain any records or results when students are tested,” added Nauman.

Parents should take the following into account when opting to use this facility:

1. Appointments – Parents/Guardians should call 281-396-7808 in advance to schedule a testing time.

2. Cost – Service cost for a rapid test is $125 per student. All payments can be made through RediMD, via credit card or cash at the point of service. Insurance company billing is not available.

3. Operation:

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – Noon

Location: 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, TX 77493

Phone: 281-396-7808

4. Eligibility: Katy ISD students must present a valid student identification.

Follow up questions can be directed to RediMD at 866-989-2873.