Saturday Appointments Still Available at Driver License Offices

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans that many driver license (DL) offices across the state continue to offer appointments on Saturdays — and appointments remain available at offices statewide. Saturday appointments are specifically for customers to renew or replace Texas driver license (DL) and identification (ID) cards. Saturday appointments also include services to renew or replace Election Identification Certificates ( EICs ).

Saturday appointments will be offered through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are many Saturday appointments available at offices across the state, and Texans are encouraged to book their appointments online today.

Saturday appointments were added to address the number of customers needing services due to offices closing earlier this year because of COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 Texans had their DLs/IDs expire while DL offices were closed due to the pandemic. Of those, 300,000 still have not come in to a DL office to renew. Continuing to offer Saturday appointments through the end of the year for renewals, replacements and EICs will give customers additional opportunities to handle their DL-related transactions.

Scheduling an appointment

DPS launched a new appointment solution when DL offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only. This method is designed to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line. Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled appointment. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler . If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choosing during the week, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.

A reminder, if you are unable to make your scheduled appointment, please cancel ahead of time. Customers not showing up for appointments has become a major issue statewide. From May 26 through Sept. 30, approximately 25% of people were no-shows for their appointments.

To help combat that issue, many offices are offering customers without an appointment a spot on a “standby” list. These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or no-show. The number of standby appointments available is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day. Additionally, a limited number of same-day appointments will be available at each DL office. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can leave the DL office until their designated appointment time.

DL offices have implemented several COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment.

Extension remains in place