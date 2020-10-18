Katy ISD Wins 2020 TAEA District of Distinction Award

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced its 43 winners for the 2020 District of Distinction Award and among the list of honorees is the Katy Independent School District. The District received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and reaches all of its learners.

“It is an honor that Katy ISD is part of the top four percent of districts in the state of Texas to earn such a prestigious honor this year,” said Assistant Director of Fine Arts Mitzi Jones. “Through art our Katy ISD students have been able to express their creativity, which inspires them to excel in and out of the classroom,” added Jones.

TAEA is the leading advocate for visual arts in Texas. This is the second year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria. For the 2020 award, Katy ISD was among more than 1,000 other districts eligible to submit documentation that met the 12-point rubric over the 2019-2020 school year. The rubric examines a district’s visual art program when it comes to participation with the TAEA, exhibitions, and contests as well as other elements such as community engagement in the visual arts through field experiences, community service and collaboration with other content areas. Even more so, TAEA was impressed and proud of Katy ISD’s level of participation in the visual arts learning experiences for all its grade levels despite the many educational challenges faced due to COVID-19.

Katy ISD, along with 42 other districts, will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting as part of the TAEA Conference on November 21. The event will be held virtually this year.