Home maintenance you should schedule in right now

Having a house and keeping it running is more work than you might initially think, and chances are there are a lot of home maintenance jobs that you need to schedule in right now that you’ve probably not even considered…

Gutter cleaning

Your gutters can get surprisingly clogged up with leaves, dirt, and general debris, and if it is just left to sit there, it can really cause some long term damage. That said, it’s not always easy to climb a ladder and get on the roof to sort it out yourself, and it can be quite dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing, so this is a job you might want to call the professionals in for. Just contact this gutter cleaning services in Jacksonville.

Boiler servicing

There’s nothing worse than getting to the colder months, going to turn on your heating, and realizing that there is something wrong! It’s important to get your boiler serviced every 12 months to ensure it is still safe and working at maximum efficiency. It’s much better to get it serviced and keep on top of the upkeep than find yourself with a broken boiler and a hefty bill.

Window cleaning

We look out of our windows every day, but it’s not until we really zone in on them that we realize just how filthy they get! Some people like to clean their own windows, but for some of us, it’s too much hassle, requires equipment we don’t have, or our windows are just too hard to get at. If you get your window cleaned regularly, you will be shocked at just how much of a difference it makes.

Check your alarms

You should check your fire alarms every month and replace any that run out of battery. If you have carbon monoxide alarms or burglar alarms, you will also want to add these to your regular checks, as alarms are pretty useless if they’re not working!

Clean carpets and beat your rugs.

Even if you keep on top of the vacuuming, and your carpets and rugs look pretty clean, once you take a carpet cleaner to them, or beat the dust out of your rugs, you will be horrified. Just because you can’t see the dirt doesn’t mean it’s not there, and getting rid of that deep-rooted grime can bring a new lease of life and freshness to your carpets and rugs. If you have pets, you might want to do this more often as the smell of cats and dogs can really cling to the fibers, and pet fur is a nightmare to get rid of too. You might not notice the smell as you live there, but the chances are that other people can!

As with most things in life, if you do the regular maintenance and checks on these things now, you won’t have to deal with bigger problems in the future that will end up costing you money and causing you stress.