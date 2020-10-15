Reading Head Start Review: Reading Program for Kids?

Several studies indicate that almost twenty-five million children cannot read competently in the US alone. Not more than forty percent read at a level they must be. Parents or non-parents, we are all aware of how important reading is for the child’s development.

Fortunately, you are not limited to just traditional books. Fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary are some effective approaches to teach children how to read well. It is choosing the best method that makes the work trickier for parents.

We’re sure you have been introduced to Reading Head Start yet still want to acquire further information. After all, the cost can break your bank account. Worry not – this review has everything you need to know if this program really deserves big thumbs up both from you and your little munchkin.

What is Reading Head Start?

Would you believe a program that asserts you can teach your child to read proficiently within a few days? You just need fifteen minutes a day, and his confidence will significantly improve!

Well, let’s be honest here. It sounds too skeptical or exaggerating. But you never know until you try. Besides, Reading Head Start is supported by more than five million families claiming it actually works. So, let’s see further.

Reading Head Start is a 40-week online program that helps younger generations develop an interest and love for reading. It will aid them in their education career later in life. It includes simple, scientifically proven steps that little kiddos and toddlers will gain interest from.

All levels feature 10-week learning. The lessons are interactive and can be accessed through a laptop, computer, or phone. You can track the improvement of your kids starting from day one until the very last. Such a real convenience since you will know which area, he still needs some guidance or none at all.

Who Created Reading Head Start?

Once a child reaches three years old, his brain is already developed by up to ninety percent. It is a crucial phase as he starts ripening his language and social skills through different activities, like playing and talking.

There’s no ideal time when it comes to teaching your child how to read. Most specialists recommend during his early stage so he can gain an advantage once he enters schooling.

Did you know that almost thirty-seven percent of youngsters who entered nursery lack the essential skills required to take up the curriculum? Sure, tutors and books can be your efficient source of assistance. But if you really want to ensure your kids will be engrossed in reading forever, you may want to consider what Reading Head Start can offer.

Thanks to Sandra Shepard, whose creativity and empathy for children brought her to create the program. She is now helping millions of kids to achieve the level of reading skills they must possess. Sandra is a mother and an English teacher at the same time, so she understands most parents’ struggles.

Nearly all schools are using the same learning patterns – possibly the main reason why most students fail to cope up with the syllabus during preliminary grades. That’s where Reading Head Start was born.

She made it from scratch and with determined confidence that it will tide over the actual syllabus imparted in schools and the learning abilities of children. Well, she succeeded at this point.

What’s Inside the Program?

You’ve probably been told that the success of a child both in life and academics heavily depends on his first few years of flourishing. That’s actually true. And you can start with this digital app.

Reading Head Start features some special techniques, which makes it extra appealing for parents. The list of techniques cannot be found anywhere else.

They include:

A positive and enjoyable learning approach so your child will find no dull moments while enhancing his skills. Kids are not only naughty. They are also known for having a short attention span. So, captivating his interest is highly crucial to ensure he’s truly grasping each important detail while having fun.

Linguistic Development & Communication Skill helps the child to improve his vocabulary, communication, and language skills.

Positive social interaction to help improve the social capabilities of your child with his peers and other people. It’s important to develop this skill as early as possible so he won’t have a hard time participating in social activities when he reaches the older stage.

Psychological Fortitude that aims to increase his self-confidence and self-esteem – both in reading and all facets of life.

Optimal Neurological Growth ensures the brain development process of your child is at consistent optimal levels.

These are just some of the techniques you can find in the program. Each has been verified to improve the ability of children to read at a gradual yet dependable stage.

What Does it Offer?

We have mentioned earlier that Reading Head Start breaks down into simple stages. The activities, exercises, and guidelines are extremely easy to follow.

They are designed to sharpen the sound association of kids through sound techniques. However, there’s more to discover from this fantastic program.

Let’s have a close look at some of them below:

Lesson Plans: Includes step by step methods to expand reading abilities. Again, they are easy to carry out either at school or at home. Listed are some entertaining ways to make sure he is totally captivated with the idea of reading any form of text.

Printable Flashcards & Books: While traditional, no one can’t deny their valuable use. You can see many teachers still adopting this method. It only shows how effective it is at engaging children. Reading Head Start uses the same approach to help kids memorize each information they gain.

Worksheets: Generally colorful, subject-based, strategic, and, most of all, entertaining. Various worksheets are available. Choose a set according to your child’s grade level.

Short Passage: The app also includes short passages so he could have an idea of how to read it well.

Moreover, there are videos and games featured. All the resources and tools are included in one package. When a child completed the level, there’s a certificate waiting as a reward for his hard work. It is another outstanding idea from the creator herself since it boosts the child’s self-confidence. He will further be motivated and inspired to succeed in school.

How Does Reading Head Start Work?

Sarah Shepard describes her brainchild as a program you cannot find even in schools. In fact, it is what the education system ‘hides.’ There are no clear explanations of how it works. She only states that it is a guaranteed, verified method as well as scientifically proven to have kids develop a unique interest from reading at least 2-4 years beyond their grade level or age.

Regardless of the learning or level experience your child currently has, Reading Head Start won’t deliver any side effects. Sarah even claims that it can prevent and reverse the occurrence of dyslexia.

Parents can also learn a lot from the program. Upon completing the 40 weeks of implementing each activity and technique, parents can learn how to help their child shine at reading even though their interest says otherwise.

Wondering why your kid doesn’t excel in determining proper words no matter how much effort you’ve put into? You might be taking it too seriously…or lightly. Reading Head Start includes the dos and donts that can hinder and propel his success.

It will additionally teach parents to learn simple practices to reverse dyslexia. Hence, promoting further reading capability. If you’re still a bit cynical about the importance of allowing your child to read at primary age, Sarah made sure to highlight its importance in the e-book.

So, as you see, both the parents and child will benefit from using Reading Head Start. What you need is a minimum of 15 minutes every day, 3 days per week completing the worksheets and lessons. Then, unlock the results.

Who Can Use the Program?

Children typically learn the basic way of reading a text at the kindergarten phase. It is where their minds are agile and can absorb new sets of information. But sometimes, they miss the mark to learn. As a result, they deal with more complexity as their learning advances.

Even before birth, babies generally have two-hundred billion brain cells. Each can bud around 20,000 various synapses and stems that stock valuable information. That’s why experts recommend parents to sing, talk, and read with their kids regularly. Doing so will reinforce the connections between existing and new brain cells.

However, most parents have a career to fulfill. And in other cases, children have zero interest in reading any form of text. Perhaps they simply flip through pages and play with them or make an excuse just to avoid reading books. If you notice any or similar signs, chances are he lacks interest in books. Why not incorporate Reading Head Start and see valuable effects later?

The program is ideal for children as young as two years old. Since his brain is almost developed, you can introduce reading in his daily routine. So, when the time comes that he needs to attend school, his mind is better equipped. This will eventually help him achieve greater learning heights and be an active student.

How about for those in nursery levels? Yes, even children aged nine years old can depend on the app or e-book to enhance their reading abilities. With ample to little guidance, have an assurance, you are doing the right thing.

Toddlers older than 9 years old can depend on it too, especially if he speaks a foreign language. It will aid him a lot. It’s a fun and interactive way of encouraging your child to crack out his talent in reading.

What are the Benefits?

Still uncertain whether this product can yield the expected results?

Here are some top reasons why Reading Head Start should be taken a first look:

Gives a significant pump to your child’s language

Books are conventional, yet they can help expand the language skills of a child. No doubt. However, you should not only depend on a single source. The more materials you introduce, the more sets of learning they gain. Allowing your child to watch some videos, for instance, can also aid in his progress. He tends to memorize the details bit by bit.

Provides a push the child needs

Have a hard time educating your kid at home about reading? Almost all parents share the same struggle. But when you use Reading Head Start to entice him, he’ll definitely favor reading than playing a lot. Thanks to the varied materials contained.

Safeguards a sharp future

Reading is part of our daily lives. From reading road signs to bills to different contents. Investing in Reading Head Start could mean a lot for your child’s future. He can proficiently sharpen his skills, participate better, and build his self-esteem.

Price, Guarantee & Bonuses

Reading Head Start has an annual price of $297. If you want unlimited access for life expenses, it will cost you $597. That’s a hefty price for some, yes. But compared to other digital programs, you’ll find it much cheaper.

The creator also offers discounted rates, so make sure to visit the website often to get those exciting deals. In case you want to try the free trial, you will pay $1 and then $37/month to continue getting access to the members’ area.

What happens if you find the program less helpful? Not all parents can find the program suitable for their kid’s learning capacity. It might be generating an opposite effect, or your child doesn’t like it at all. Regardless, use the 365-day money-back guarantee. Although, you will have to abide by the cancellation policies and trial period before considering a refund. This is to ensure you won’t pay any recurrent fees.

No one will say no to free bonus, yes? Fortunately, you can find them here too. These bonuses are rare and offer huge potentials. There’s an e-book containing important guides you should follow for an all-out result. Free bonuses include additional information to make sure children can use the program without added expenses.

These bonuses include ‘Fun with Word’ book series, reading shortcuts, and interactive reading games. Numerous online games add further appeal to the program. You can let them explore different reading capabilities while having extreme fun. Either play with them or let them have the enjoyment by themselves.

Pros & Cons

No product is perfect, so does Reading Head Start and even other online programs.

We’ve searched through the web, and here are what we found so far:

Pros:

Easy, straightforward to use for both children and parents.

The format is very clear, with tons of resources and tools at your fingertips.

The program itself is scientifically proven, that means all of the techniques and methods applied can generate an efficient result. Most of them have been using in the education system, while others are self-developed by Sandra.

Very user-friendly – read the entire lesson at your own comfort with no pressure

Wealth of information that your child needs to start his reading journey. It has well-detailed information to keep him diverted throughout.

Easily accessible on all devices – computer, laptop, and smartphone. So, your kids can have it at school whenever they need a reliable companion to aid with their reading knacks.

An affordable investment, with a price significantly lower than hiring tutors or other reading digital programs

Offers 365 days money-back guarantee, so feel free to return the program and have your money back in full in case there are no changes in your child’s literacy skills after thorough execution.

There’s a 3-day free trial for all users. You will have to shell out a minimal sum of one dollar.

Cons:

It can only be accessed online. You should have a stable internet connection, so you won’t miss any single lesson. People living in an area where slow connection often occurs may get discouraged from buying it.

You have to invest in a consistent amount of time and effort before seeing results. After all, it’s not a magic program. It also means you must practice patience with your kids. But since the lesson claims to be engaging, there could only trivially chance of getting bored or having tantrums.

Reading Head Start Review: Conclusion

Generally, Reading Head Start is an investment worth paying for. Let its content speak for itself, along with millions of users who are happy with their purchase. It is a certified and esteemed program developed through in-depth research.

And since it is the creation of a mother who works as a teacher, you can guarantee all the indicated information are factual. Any parents can rely on it to teach their kids to read and speak fluently. Specifically designed for children with an age bracket of one to fourteen.

It’s not easy to decide if a certain product is truly worth the investment, especially if you’re not fully familiar with it. To avoid costly mistakes, we recommend mastering the ins and outs of the program first. Reading Head Start offers 3 days trial test and so-generous 365 days money-back guarantee. Either one ensures your pocket is still intact.