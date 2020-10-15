Clickbank University 2.0 Review: Is It Worth Your Time?

Today, in this article, we will review Clickbank University 2.0 using honest, non-bias opinions through experience.

Beware of Fake Reviews on the Internet

Numerous reviews on the internet are biased and dishonest reviews written by people who did not try the product and make false claims.

Some examples are:

“ Review.com” websites that only persuade you and indicate the benefits of the product, luring you in with discounts and packages.

that only persuade you and indicate the benefits of the product, luring you in with discounts and packages. Product comparison reviews are websites where they call other products a scam and promote their work instead of a better option without proper backup or user claims.

Up above are some examples of the websites that contain dishonest reviews that use no absolute proof or backup claims for their reviews. These websites choose to cross-promote their product as well while bringing other products down.

Most of the writing reviews have not tried ClickBank University 2.0 and is only giving out false information on ClickBank University to divert people to other products.

This offer seems too good to be accurate as well, leaving you to wonder how real these reviews are. Numerous reviews like these only aim to deceive and manipulate people to find the best products.

However, in this article, we do not use underhanded tricks and only inform you and give you insight into the Clickbank University program to further help you decide if the product is the right one.

What Makes Us Different?

We do not aim to scam you like most of these websites and reviews and only aim to inform you of the program’s contents, making it effective and evidence to back-up our claims.

Unlike most websites, we based this review on facts, and actual user claims that experienced and tried Clickbank University and seen success. We do not use underhanded tricks with false information and claims.

What Are the Contents of Clickbank University 2.0?

The Clickbank platform is a type of affiliate network where you can sell numerous kinds of products where affiliates can see and buy your product. Clickbank University 2.0 is an improved version of Clickbank University. This program is created for both affiliates and vendors to find success in the platform.

The previous Clickbank University is only aimed towards vendors and how they can create their products on the platform. Still, this new version of Clickbank University not only targets vendors but affiliates as well.

Aside from that, Clickbank University has more content; it expands more on the vendors and finds success in selling your product on Clickbank University.

Gives Success to Both Affiliate and Vendors

There are two different sections in the Clickbank University 2.0 program.

Create your product and earn money as a vendor

as a vendor Promote other products and earn money as an affiliate

as an affiliate Create traffic for both sides

The vendor program is aimed towards Vendors and gives you knowledge on how you can create your product and set it up in the marketplace. Unlike other people online who do not provide clear instructions, this program gives you a step by step process in setting up your product.

It is essential to understand that success comes in a lot of steps. Creating a product that has been proven successful and getting successful affiliates to promote your product is some of the needed steps in finding success.

How Would You Achieve This?

Give back to them by promoting and selling their products, and they will recognize you.

Follow them on social media, every re-tweet and like counts, and finally, once you got them to recognize you, you can email them to help promote your product.

The affiliate program is aimed towards Affiliates and give you knowledge on how to earn money while promoting other vendor’s products. Both of these programs go together, and its more suitable if you create your product as well.

However, it is unnecessary to create your product. You will find success in both programs because that is the program’s goal in training you to find success.

Always be consistent when it comes to learning Clickbank earning methods. The key here is to keep at one technique and be consistent with it even if it takes as long as a year. Growing your product can take a long time, but it will happen, and it will be worth it.

Different Parts of Clickbank University 2.0

Part 1: The Vendors/Sellers

Not all people can create their own products and becoming a vendor can be challenging. However, there is no need to fret because it talks about it in great detail and concisely.

The program talks about creating your product from start to finish, ensuring your product’s quality, and making sure it is successful and would sell in the Clickbank platform.

The ​Vendors Session Is Segmented Into Parts Like This:

1st week- The basics First, you’ll learn the goal of the 12-week program and how it will help you be successful

2nd week – How to create the right product on your niche This part of the lesson will help you and give you insight on how to find the perfect product to sell in Clickbank.

3rd week – Building your clientele This week’s lesson is about knowing your Customer since your clientele is your customer. Understanding their way of thinking is a great way to start. Find their interest, what is your target demographic? How will your product help them? These are some of the questions that need to be answered before finalizing your product of choice.

4th week – Manufacturing the product Knowing exactly how to make your product can be very helpful and can help you make a profitable product in Clickbank. This session also teaches you how to outsource your product.

5th week – Get your clients to spend more on your products Upsell is a technique that gets customers to spend more on your product by creating options that are better suited to their needs. Understanding upselling is a great technique to ensure that you can accommodate all types of customers and gather more gains from your product.

6th week- Writing the attention-gathering copy to pitch your product This program consists of tips and techniques on writing the perfect product pitch to gather attention and audience from a professional copywriter. Pitching your product is essential to gather an audience and gain sales from your product and be successful.

8th week- Finishing touches to the product Ensure that your product contains no errors and of the highest quality for your customers and audience.

9th week- Learning the market Now that you have your product, it is important to set it up in the Clickbank marketplace. The program has a step-by-step guide on how to set up your product.

10th week- Building affiliate relations This program goes hand in hand with the affiliate program below. It is essential to gather and promote your product, to gather gains and traffic to your product. It is important to give what the affiliates would want as well, to build a relationship of trust further.

11th week -Experimentation phase This phase is where you will experiment on different techniques and marketing tips to know which one works best and gather the most gains from your product.

12th week- Growing as a vendor This section talks about how to grow as a vendor and make sure your initial success stretches out in the long run, expanding your product and business.

Extra: Using webinars to sell products

In conclusion, this part of the program gives you steps on how to build your own product and gather gains and promote it to success.

Part 2: The Affiliates Program

Most people find success in the affiliate program. Setting up your product can be intimidating and scary, so most people just stick with the affiliates program. It is also more accessible and more convenient as an affiliate to promote products at your own time.

It is still recommended to create a product since this program goes together with the vendor’s program in promoting other vendor’s products to gather traffic on your own. However, it is unnecessary, and you will still find success in this program despite not being a vendor.

This Program Is Divided into Two Months’ Worth of Content

1st Week- Introduction to the affiliate marketing on the Clickbank platform Gain Plan for affiliates A plan that ensures success Setting you a clear goal

2nd Week- Starting what is marketing as an affiliate The basics of Affiliate marketing How to Navigate the Clickbank platform Techniques used by the top-selling products in the platform

3rd Week- Understanding your goal Understanding your goal Finding your niche Understanding which works is the best

4th week – In-depth details about affiliate marketing Techniques about traffic Funnel 101 for affiliates Creating a remarkable landing page

5th week- building your name and content Tips on building trust with your audience How to give free, yet quality content How to outsource that content

6th week- How to create the perfect sales letter Ensure they take a look at the message you sent Make them click your content Offer a bonus

7th week- A step-by-step guide about emails How to use social media and other broadcast marketing methods How to make your emails fully automated Understanding the balance between the two

8th week- Growing as an affiliate Generating Traffic kit Expect traffic and promotions How to make your product

Extra: Promotions for existing affiliates

You may download the materials and guidelines in the course whenever you want. These materials include outlines for each segment and the class as a whole. It is recommended to experience each course a week at a time.

However, the choice is ultimately still yours. You may pick out the segment you want to learn or go back to other features later. If you are more interested in the step-by-step guide details about emailing, you may skip ahead on that part as well.

Always keep in mind that you have to stay consistent and learn as much as you can. After learning what you can, train, and put the program into practice to grow as an affiliate and find success in the Clickbank platform.

The great thing about Clickbank University 2.0 is the precise and concise tutorials they give to you. The videos are short and do not overwhelm you with information in one go, giving you the option to come back to it any time you want.

Part 3: Generating Traffic

Generating traffic and gaining an audience is an essential part of being an affiliate and a vendor. To be successful, you would need to find your audience and ensure that you are getting your product and content.

There are different ways you can generate traffic and how to use them.

Advertising in the Facebook platform Getting Instagram influencers to give you a shout-out

These two ensure that you generate an enormous amount of traffic according to your target audience. It is not just general traffic but targeted traffic that only targets the audience you want to appeal to, giving more product gains.

Using the social media platform is the best way to generate traffic because almost all people already have social media accounts. However, navigating and understanding the marketing methods in social media can get overwhelming.

Getting influencers on Instagram may cause some initial money at first, but the gain would most definitely make up for it because it is one of the largest social media platforms as of the moment.

It is a step-by-step guide on how to get influencers to shout out for you in Instagram:

Have an Instagram influencer give you a paid shoutout that links to your product to generate traffic

Aiming for top celebrities is not always a great thing. Smaller influencers with five to ten thousand followers can gather more product gains than more significant influencers.

Using re-targeting advertisements to ensure the people see your product and check out your best deals

Doing this ensures that you gather more clicks and direct people to your product more.

Use the same target audience to sell products of the same interest.

Bonus Sections on Clickbank

Besides the source material you can download, you can also participate in the Clickbank University 2.0 forum and question and answer portions live.

The Forum Of Clickbank University 2.0

The forum of Clickbank University 2.0 is a place where affiliates, vendors, and trainers can discuss products and marketing methods. You may also ask questions in this forum if you cannot tune in to the live question and answer sessions.

A Live Question and Answer Sessions

Live question and answer sessions are great for answering any question you may have. They also have recordings of the sessions you may watch.

Below is the list of the topics in the sessions:

Finding your niche, Quality content, and Social media marketing

Instagram Influencers targeted audience advertising.

In-depth about the Clickbank market

How to create a list

Perfect landing page and Social media advertising

Automated response and promos

Facebook advertising strategies

Concise pages and discounts

Knowing your market audience

How to use pen names and last resort products

Advertising in Instagram and building your platform

Picking out the perfect product and promoting methods

Generating traffic in social media

General Data Protection Regulation

Being an affiliate and using Instagram

Effective Marketing angles

Promoting through Instagram

How to handle refunds

Creating constant traffic

Funneling and networking

Incoming updates and methods

Tracking your traffic

Etc.

All the topics covered here are just additional extras you will get besides the in-depth training outline. You may find these recordings useful if you cannot make it through the live sessions.

Incredible Amounts of Information

Clickbank University 2.0 gives you incredible amounts of information to help gather traffic on your product. However, it is essential to understand that one topic is more important than the other. All of them are of equal importance.

Part 4: The Toolkit

If you are a person who is not great with computers and all the online niche, you may use the toolkit section to help you in generating your product and content.

Basics of the tools

How to set up a domain using GoDaddy

Making the perfect presentation for marketing

Using Camtasia to edit videos

How to record videos

Any alternative to Camtasia like Apowersoft

How to use Canva for banners

Funneling and Clickbank

Optimize and test your website

Using Hootsuite to generate traffic

Hiring Freelancers in Upwork

Automated responses using AWeber

Researching your demographic

Clickbank University: Conclusion

Clickbank University 2.0 is an excellent program that helps affiliates and vendors alike to become successful on the ClickBank platform. The program consists of multiple videos and tools to ensure you generate traffic to your product.

The program also ensures that you generate content and constant gains from your products or promotions by giving an in-depth guide to advertising and marketing products using techniques like landing pages and broadcasts.

However, it is essential to understand that success comes with consistency. No matter the program you are following, always keep at it until you become successful in marketing and promoting your product.