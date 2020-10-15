Children Learning Reading Review: Will It Make Your Work Easy?

A Summary of The Children Learning Reading Program

Does the Program Work?

The Children Learning Reading Program has gained immense success in teaching preschool kids about the basics of reading.

The website boasts over 78,000 happy and satisfied parents who highly recommend this program.

How Much Time Does the Program Require?

Learning a new skill and polishing it to perfection takes dedication and a regular habit. Children Learning Reading requires parents to do the same for their children.

You need to dedicate fifteen minutes per day on a strict and regular schedule to gain the most out of the program.

How Much Does the Program Cost?

Children Learning Reading Program is an intelligent investment for your child’s future.

The program is highly affordable. It requires a one-time payment only.

Pros

Children Learning Reading Program comes with a plethora of positive attributes that make it a popular learning platform for young children and a favorite amongst the parents.

Here’s a look at some pros:

The program is highly affordable.

It doesn’t require a monthly subscription.

The program is a successfully proven system to help your kids start reading from a young age.

Many parents highly recommend this program after successful trials and definite outputs.

The program caters to kids as young as two years old.

Cons

Every system tries to eliminate its discrepancies and negative features. Children Learning Reading is one such system that has been successful in reducing its negative attributes.

Even then, the program possesses a few cons.

Here’s a look at some cons:

The program doesn’t have an app to make it more user-friendly.

You necessarily need to have an internet connection to use the program.

You have to print the worksheets yourself.

Overall Rating

After extensive use and witnessing beneficial results in their young ones, almost all parents who’re a part of the Children Learning Reading Program has only said good things about it.

The program has an overall rating of 4 / 5 based on customer reviews and testimonials.

These three features are responsible for the growing popularity of Children Learning Reading:

The program is the result of love and effort by a man called Jim Yang as he strove to teach his young children. His method gained immediate results as his daughter could read at the young age of two years old.

The program utilizes the teaching method of phonemic awareness. It’s one of the best and proficient methods of teaching for young children.

The program is more like a long-term investment with maximum yields. It’s highly affordable and makes a strong case for the future of your children.

If you’re someone who wants a tried and tested teaching system for their pre-school kids, Children Learning Reading Review is the one-stop solution to your queries.

A good education is a foundation for young children to prepare for the real world.

The National Commission on Reading (1) reports that getting your child involved with books at an age before school highly determines their educational success.

Most parents read through countless online posts, download worksheets and exercises for their children, which seldom work. You need something reliable and foolproof that will positively impact the reading of your children.

Children Learning Reading is a program that emulates reliable teaching methods in partnership with easy exercises to involve your children in the process of reading. The program delivers successful outcomes and better opportunities for young kids.

Through the Children Learning Reading Review, you’ll get a clear idea of the techniques and teaching methods used in the program. You’ll also have the opportunity to witness transparent results and reliable testimonies by other parents.

What Constitutes the Children Learning Reading Package?

Every parent wants their children to get the best of all that’s available. Whether it’s the best residential area or the best education, parents strive for their kids to achieve optimal levels of success.

The process begins from a young age where parents try to imbibe in their young ones all the skills in which they can excel. It’s how they lay the foundation stone for their children’s bright futures.

Jim Yang is one such parent who strove to achieve supreme-quality education and skills for his daughter. He came up with Children Learning Reading to enhance and speed up the learning process for his daughter.

The innovative and unique program teaches young kids how to read and also teaches their parents how to teach them.

Children Learning Reading is simple and easy to follow. It teaches the kids the basics of reading through innovative teaching principles and inculcates an interest in reading.

No wonder Children Learning Reading is highly popular and a favorite amongst the parents.

The program paves a path for countless opportunities for young kids to start their real-life as early as possible and gain immense success.

Children Learning Reading is available in the form of eBooks in a standard package. A premium package with more learning material is also available.

The program comes with easy to follow instructions that are useful in teaching children how to learn to read.

It consists of a Phonics Foundation Package that has the following features:

The Phonics Foundation Teaching Manual consists of thirty-two lessons. The lessons contain interesting and innovative exercises and easy to follow instructions for guidance.

It also consists of Reading Lesson Videos that allow children to visualize the process of reading. They’re also able to understand lip movement and vowel sounds.

The package contains printed chapters of the lessons for easy reading. You also get a separate pack of colorful flashcards to make reading a fun experience.

There are also several nursery rhymes and stories to keep the teaching time lighter. Children Learning Reading harnesses the power of nursery rhymes and short stories to get your child more involved.

Another great feature of the Foundation Package is the letter-sound MP3 files. It’s a foolproof method for your children to understand the pronunciation of the alphabets and words.

Since the Children Learning Reading program requires a one-time payment only, you get access to lifetime program updates.

Here’s a look at the sample of the table of contents of the Phonics Foundation Package Stage 1 workbook:

You also have the option to add phonics and phonemic awareness worksheets along with mathematics worksheets.

Children Learning Reading utilizes a reliable and practical method to avoid wasting time or confusing children with random lessons. The program filters out the reading lessons to provide the best for your children.

Children Learning Reading Teaching Method

Children Learning Reading has come up with short lessons to help young kids learn reading uniquely and interestingly. The teaching method is by far the best attribute of the one of a kind learning programs.

The program combines phonemic awareness and synthetic phonics that provide immediate and effective results on implementation. In other words, Children Learning Reading gets the job done.

Your child will learn how to read, along with study material and short stories. The program incorporates fun and seriousness to come up with the best learning experience for young children.

Within weeks’ of using the program, you’ll be able to witness a huge difference in your child’s reading abilities. Here’s something to be proud of about your child.

Here are some features of Children Learning Reading that make it highly sought-after and a top recommendation by parents all over the world.

The Program Is User-Friendly

User-friendliness is probably one of the best features of Children Learning Reading. Its this attribute that makes it beneficial for young children.

The program is so easy to use that children don’t need much supervision after a few lessons. You can easily sit back and let the program portray the job of a stay-at-home and constant teacher.

The program allows the teaching experience to be natural, and you can instruct your children without having teaching experience.

Think of it as telling a new story to your child each day.

The short lessons, along with the simplicity of Children Learning Reading, are their marketing technique, and that’s what makes the parents find it so useful for their children.

At first glance, you may find it hard to believe that children as young as two years can learn how to read. That was the case with most parents who came to conclusions before trying out the program for themselves.

After their trials, it’s quite clear the program is authentic and a must-have for young children if you want them to start reading from an early age.

Check out these links that show the journey of Jim Yang’s two children learning how to read with the help of Children Learning Reading.

In the first video, you can see Jim’s two-year-old daughter learning how to read with phonetic teaching methods.

The second video shows Jim Yang’s two-years and eight months old son going through the same process of learning reading.

Jim Yang reports that some 78,000 parents have found immense success with the Children Learning Reading Program.

The Program Is Quick and Easy

With Children Learning Reading, convenience is crucial.

Most parents have full-time jobs and don’t have the liberty to dedicate hours for their children. Most parents also complain about this hassle.

Children Learning Reading requires just over fifteen minutes of study time every day to get your children into the habit of learning reading. Some lessons are three to five minutes long.

You don’t need to spend hours trying to get your child to understand the words as the program does it for you in just fifteen to twenty minutes. Talk about convenience!

The program is a holy grail for children with a short attention span.

What to Expect When You Purchase Children Learning Reading?

By this stage, you’ve probably decided to invest in this one-of-a-kind program. Your paternal instincts have kicked in, and they’re right.

The program is a must-have and doesn’t require much from your side except regularity. It’s hassle-free and convenient.

To make things more convenient, here’s a walkthrough of the purchasing process.

Step 1

Once you type in the address of the website, you’ll get access to the home page. Scroll down and click on the YES! Button.

Step 2

After you click on the YES button, you’ll be redirected to the checkout page.

Step 3

As soon as you finish entering the payment details, the page will redirect to the order confirmation page. In this step, you can check out the package details and payment details.

You can now download the PDF files and get reading!

What’s the Minimum Age for Starting the Program?

Children Learning Reading Program accommodates children as young as two years of age up to elementary age.

It is a highly useful feature because if you get busy after purchasing the program and cannot continue with your children’s lessons, you can resume at your convenience.

Almost all parents are happy with the lifetime purchase option of the program. Many parents report they’ve used the same program to teach all their children.

A lot of parents find it highly affordable.

Positive Features of Children Learning Reading

Children Learning Reading exhibits several positive attributes that play a crucial role in maintaining its efficiency and popularity with the parents.

Here’s a look at some of the positive features of this innovative program:

Risk-Free

Children Learning Reading is the safest learning program for children and comes with zero risks.

The program offers a sixty-day full money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied with its performance.

User-Friendly Interface

Not everyone is tech equipped or even good at teaching young children, for that matter. Without prior knowledge, you may find it hard to understand phonetics and even difficult teaching it to someone else.

Children Learning Reading makes it easy and convenient for you to understand the lessons and the accompanying exercises. It makes it possible for you to teach your young ones interestingly and without faults.

Differently aged children work at different levels and take time to catch up on details. Some may do it quickly, and some may take more time than others.

Children Learning Reading is so comfortable for young kids that they’ll be reading heavy words within weeks.

Tried and Tested

Young children are the future.

Children Learning and Reading ensures that every child gets the finest-quality reading material to enhance their education.

The program boasts rave reviews from users all over the globe who can vet about its reliability and optimal performance.

The unique program is proven to put forth successful outcomes and is highly beneficial for young kids in the longer run.

Highly Affordable

Along with a proven teaching method, another attribute makes Children Learning Reading a preferred choice with the parents.

The program is highly affordable.

Unlike other teaching programs that are ridiculously priced and don’t offer much potential, Children Learning Reading comes at a reasonable price.

Whether you choose the standard or premium package, the program saves you money.

The premium package with more reading material is optional.

An added benefit is that the program doesn’t charge any recurring or hidden fees, a quality highly appreciated by the parents.

It’s a one-time payment that will last a lifetime.

Extras

Children Learning Reading also comes with some bonus features at no extra cost.

It consists of a Children’s Favorite Nursery Rhyme book that contains up to thirty-five rhymes.

The program also provides mp3 audio lessons that pronounce the words correctly in the reading lesson so that your children are sure of the sounds. With this feature, there’s no second-guessing any of the pronunciation.

Drawbacks of Children Learning Reading

There are always two sides to a story. The same is the case with Children Learning Reading. One side is the positive attributes, and another is the drawbacks.

Here are a few drawbacks of the program:

An Internet Connection Is Required

A working internet connection and a device that can access it is a primary requirement of the Children Learning Reading program. You may be out of range or network coverage area, and in that case, the program is inaccessible.

You also need to have a printer at home to print out the worksheets from the program.

Although not too much of a drawback, some parents find it unnecessary.

The Program Requires Time and Effort

Another drawback of the Children Learning Reading program is that it requires time and effort for maximized results.

You have to put in the effort and come up with a schedule for your child for it to work.

However, the minimal time requirement of the program makes this possible.

Are There Any Successful Results Regarding the Program?

If you purchase Children Learning Reading, you’ll become a part of a community of 78,000 highly satisfied parents from all across the globe.

Customer Testimonials

With over 78,000 satisfied customers, thousands of them are always ready to discuss the results of the Children Learning Reading program. Many customers report that they want other parents to be involved with the program for the betterment of their children.

Here are some of the reviews.

As you can see from these reviews, Children Learning Reading is a reliable source for parents to get their children reading from a young age.

Almost all parents are satisfied with the program’s overall performance.

Negative Reviews

As much as you’d put in the effort to find even a single negative review for Children Learning Reading, you won’t be successful.

In most parents’ opinion, this program is a godsend for their young ones.

Coupon Codes and Discounts

Since August 14, 2020, the Children Learning Reading is offering a discount of 69% on their website. Click here for more information.

Children Learning Reading: Conclusion

Several reading programs exist in the world that may seem the right choice but only offer so and so performance. You should only want the best for your children.

Children Learning Reading has the love and concern of a father, Jim Yang, along with the right methods for efficiency in children.

We highly recommend Children Learning Reading as it’s the clear winner when it comes to teaching young children how to read.