How to Choose the Best Solar Roof Ventilation

Are you torn in between installing a solar roof ventilator or conventional whirlybird? Even though there are other options like powered roof fans. A roof ventilation system aims mainly to regulate the temperature of your house’s attic and roof. According to roofandrender.com.au, a top roofing expert, solar roof ventilation systems are the best among all options available.

However, the only thing that’s draws back customers from purchasing a solar roof ventilator is, not knowing how to choose the right solar roof vent brand correctly.

Therefore, in today’s guide, we will be informing you about the key things to take note of before buying a solar roof ventilator.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Solar Roof Ventilator

The reputation of the Brand

To know whether this is the right solar roof ventilator brand, you must check out its reputation online.

When it comes to brand status, you need to note the period it has been working. How much time has it been serving customers like you? Is it some months or several years, let’s say five and above? If the company has been in the market for more than five years, it is experienced.

Next is customer reviews. The higher the number of positive customer reviews, the more trustworthy the brand! This automatically means you will get the best product.

Access to product information is a subject matter to a company’s reputation. Go for a brand that you can easily access the technical specifications of their products.

Lastly, how knowledgeable is their team. Before you order the product, you will consult the company’s customer support for more information. Therefore, all their customer support members are required to be well-versed with technical aspects of solar roof vents.

Warranty Period

Products are not meant to last forever. That’s why you need a warranty after purchase. Yes, you will receive the guarantee but is it what you were expecting? Many brands separate the service contract of the solar panel and other main components of the ventilator. That’s why you need to be keen.

In most cases, the solar panel has a warranty of between ten to fifteen years, with one to three years for the motor. This is pretty much okay, and you will not have any difficulties in replacing some components or maintenance.

The Real Airflow Rating (RAF)

To know the efficiency of a solar roof ventilator, you must check its real airflow rating. It’s essential as it will know how authentic the product is. Some brands usually don’t provide customers an accurate actual airflow rating.

Additionally, you should know that the ventilator’s airflow rating will not be actual when installing the unit on your roof. It usually tends to be below the said rating. This is due to roofing conditions that you cannot avoid.

Before buying the unit, you need to ask the customer service member if the real airflow rating is for the fan or the entire system. Therefore, if it’s the fan’s airflow rating, ask about the RAF with the fans mounted.

Accessories

What accessories come with the unit? That’s another factor you need to consider before purchasing the solar roof ventilator. Choose a solar roof ventilator that comes with the following accessories.

Eave vents

Thermostats

Ceiling vents

Constant current module

This will go handy in helping you regulate the roof or attic temperature.

Size of the House

How big or small is your house? The size will determine how many units you will require buying for proper roof ventilation. Before you decide, check whether the system will work for a larger or smaller house.

The shape of Roof or Attic Space

What’s the shape of your attic or roof space? The design can affect ventilation, thus requiring more than one unit to serve you well. When you decide on one ventilator, other parts of the roof or attic space will be hot, therefore not adequately ventilated.

Partitioned Roof Space

During construction, did you partition the roof space? If that’s the case, you require different solar roof ventilation units.

Type of Roof or Ceiling

Is your house’s roof flat, or is the ceiling cathedral? Then on such an occasion, more heat will enter your living space, making the house hotter. But you still can install a solar roof ventilator to regulate the temperature of your home regardless of the type of roof or ceiling.

Price

How much will you have to spend to buy a solar roof vent? Presently, a budget solar roof ventilator’s market price is between $100 to $250, while a high-quality one will cost you between $500 to $900. Therefore, budget more when you need this product.

Conclusion

Solar roof vents are very efficient, making them the best to buy today. Therefore, we are very sure that you can select the right solar roof ventilator brand with all these tips.