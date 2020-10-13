The 5 Best Medical Jobs for Recent Grads and Career-Changers

In the era of COVID-19, experts have named the medical industry one of the primary sectors attracting career-changers and job seekers of various education levels. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that healthcare and social assistance fields have the potential to become America’s largest employment industry by 2026. Other reputable sources report that the healthcare industry has become America’s largest nationwide employer, employing more US citizens than any other field today.

Some individuals wrongfully believe that healthcare positions are reserved explicitly for trained doctors, nurses, and surgeons with advanced degrees. However, the reality is that the medical field provides a wide range of job opportunities for working professionals of all skill sets.

Whether you’re a recent graduate or looking to initiate a career change, here’s a list of medical jobs that you may need to consider. For high-paying positions with unrivaled job security, conduct research on medical jobs you qualify for in your area.

Medical administrative assistant

If you’re a recent graduate looking for the best medical jobs available on the job market or searching for an easy way to transition career fields, pursuing a role as a medical administrative assistant could be the perfect starting point.

For starters, the healthcare administrative field is among the fastest-growing sectors in the United States. To work as a medical administrative assistant, you must possess the necessary computer skills and basic knowledge of office equipment and systems. Note that familiarizing yourself with medical diagnosis procedure codes, medical transcription software, and electronic health records management could put you at an advantage during the interview process.

Dental assistant

Dental assistants usually assist dentists with various tasks, including taking dental x-rays, preparing patients for treatment, educating patients on preventive gum and tooth care, and helping dentists during treatment procedures. Dental assistants may also complete administrative tasks such as office management, insurance processing, recordkeeping, scheduling appointments, and billing.

Dental assistants are required to earn a diploma or an associate degree and acquire relevant certifications. Once you meet the necessary training requirements, expect to make anywhere from $13 to $22 per hour for your services.

Health information technician

You can also choose to work as a health information technician. These professionals play a critical role in ensuring patient information is secure, accurate, and up-to-date.

Most health information technicians require prior technical and information management knowledge since their work involves keying in, analyzing, and retrieving patient information in electronic healthcare records (EHRs). To work as a health information technician, you’ll need to earn an associate’s degree and understand relevant medical codes and terminologies.

Nursing assistant

A nursing assistant’s primary role is to help nurses and physicians deliver patient care in different settings, including nursing homes, home healthcare agencies, and hospitals. A nursing assistant may be required to measure patient blood pressure and temperature, assist patients with daily activities, and record patients’ health concerns.

Typically, these medical professionals provide primary care services to patients to ensure they’re comfortable during their hospital stay. Aspiring nursing assistants must attain a diploma and complete a state-certified education program and competence test. Otherwise, you won’t qualify for these open positions.

Health and human service assistants

The primary responsibility of health and human services assistants is to provide support to patients and clients. Their job descriptions may involve helping patients secure community resources, offering referrals to relevant social or healthcare programs, and advising patients on policies and processes.

These health and human service assistants often work in non-profit institutions, social service agencies, and local or state governments. To be eligible for these positions, you only need to possess a high school diploma, extending the opportunity to a broader audience.

In summary

If you identify as someone with lacking career direction, look no further. Pursue a career in the healthcare industry and reap the benefits of a philanthropic position. When focusing on others’ medical needs, you’ll derive a sense of fulfillment and, ultimately, enjoy waking up in the morning. Unlike other sectors, you won’t feel burdened by monotonous daily routines or positions with insufficient compensation.