Libraries Announce Family-History Research Facebook Group

In recognition of Family History Month in October, Fort Bend County Libraries announces its new “Family-History Research Facebook Group” that was launched this fall.

Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.

“During a time when in-person interaction is limited, it’s more important than ever to remind everyone that we’re still available to help people trace their family histories virtually,” says Daniel Sample, manager of the department. “Our new Facebook group page gives us a platform where we can share information with the public, and where the public can ask questions or share their own stories with us – all from the comfort and safety of home!”

In addition to family-history research tips, historical photos of different places in the county are posted. Group members are encouraged to share memories and other information they have on the different locations or events.

One recent post shared a video retelling the chilling legend of the Catwoman from the Thompsons area of Fort Bend County and the “Knock-Knock” story from downtown Richmond. Members are encouraged to recount other ghostly tales they recall of places around the county.

To join the group, Facebook users can go to the Fort Bend County Libraries Facebook page, click on the “Groups” tab, select the “Family-History Research FBCL” group, and click on the “Join Group” button.

Although the library buildings have not reopened to the public yet, genealogy librarians are still available by phone or email to assist family-history researchers with questions.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), the Fort Bend County Libraries Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/FortBendCountyLibraries), or call the FBCL Communications Office (281-633-4734).