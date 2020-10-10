Drug Addiction 101: What You Should Know

There is a fundamental difference between having drugs for fun and becoming an addict. An addict is a person who cannot stay away from the drug regularly. It causes hindrances to the daily activity of the person. It is a chronic disease that has the possibility of relapse at any time. Substance abuse has become a problem for the new generation in a significant way. More and more people are getting attracted to drugs for various reasons. However, the disease is treatable though not 100% curable. There are legal and illegal drugs that are widely available in the market. The availability of illicit drugs has seen a soaring rise in the recent past.

The possible causes for the development of drug abuse

First of all, you need to know the reasons that may lead to this situation. What is it that makes a person becomes so helpless to stay without a particular drug? Studies have revealed that there is no single reason which can lead to drug addiction. A combination of several reasons can lead to this problem. Having role models is a significant reason behind this. If you end up having the wrong role model whose substance abuse becomes your attraction, it may lead to a problem in the initial stages of life. If you see any family member of yours who is involved in substance abuse and you try to imitate them even for fun, it could lead to your addiction. Family history is significant in this regard. Hence, you must have the right role model in your life’s formative stage.

Apart from this, peer pressure, easy availability of drugs near you, and traumatic events can lead to substance abuse. In addition to this, a person’s psychological development is an essential factor in developing this condition.

Symptoms of drug addiction

There are many signs of drug addiction that you may cite in a person. Any change in the group of friends and hangouts, enlarged pupils, or bloodshot eyes. Unexplainable need for cash at regular intervals, slurred speech, foul-smelling breath, tendency to lie, a drop in attendance at school and workplace can be due to drug addiction. You may also notice tremors in the hands, aggressiveness, mood changes, sleep, attitude, and motivation. All these and many more can be easy signs of drug addiction.

There is a difference between drug addiction and dependence on a drug. A person who is dependent on medication for the physical condition then it is a different reason. It may cause withdrawal symptoms if you discontinue the drug. Some people also develop tolerance to the substance. Hence they start taking a high dosage of the same, making them a slave to the addiction.

A drug addict, on the other hand, is a person who cannot discontinue the drug in the body. It may cause severe cramps in the muscles, mental depression, sudden anger attacks, feeling of disturbance, high fever, etc. You may associate all this and many more with a person suffering from addiction. It is a deep state of mind that can be resolved only with the help of professionals.

Treatment for the drug addicts

Therapists, doctors, and counselors are available these days to help a person deal with this chronic disease. Having one or two symptoms can be considered normal, while having five to six symptoms can mean a serious problem. Recognizing the signs is the first step towards helping a person out of the situation.

After that, you may avail medical help from a reputed luxury detox centers to provide the necessary treatment. Both inpatient and outpatient treatment is available; choose as per your budget and requirements.

Try to reach a drug detox near you to get rehabilitation sessions. They provide different kinds of therapies and sessions that can help a person fight and win drug abuse. They are generally helpful for the majority of the public.

There are some risk factors involved in the rehabilitation of a person. The biological buildup of a person is related to the development of addiction. If it is in the family history, then there are chances that you will develop the disease. The genetic account is accurate in the case of nearly 75%. Also, along with this, mental health is a significant factor in this. If a person is suffering from depression, then the chances are that they will go for substance abuse. And lastly, it can be a cause of experimentation at the initial stage of a person’s life. Adolescents can go for them out of quest or appease peers.

You may conclude that early detection and proper medical help can help a person come out of it. With moral support, they can lead an everyday life all over again. All that is needed is a positive state of mind and consistency. You cannot give up on your effort to lead an everyday life because of substance abuse.