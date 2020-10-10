8 Top Tips For A Better Mobile Gaming Experience

Gaming on mobile is something that is gaining in popularity. While it’s certainly not as glamorous as gaming on a console or PC, it’s a unique experience nonetheless. Have you ever experienced lag-spikes or crashing while you are about to win a Battle Royale match? It can not only be a frustrating experience, but it can end up costing you your entire game. Whether you are an avid gamer or enjoy a game of Baccarat online these tips will improve your device performance.

Here are some tips that can give you a much better mobile gaming experience.

1. Charge Your Device

First and foremost, you want to charge your device fully. When your battery is low, your device is going to try to under-volt and limit the performance to keep your device running for as long as possible. This can ultimately end up negatively impacting your gaming experience. Thus, you should always keep your device fully charged if you are planning on gaming for periods.

2. Clear Background Apps

You don’t want to sacrifice your gaming performance because you aren’t willing to do a little bit of cleaning. Always try to clear some of the apps running in the background to geek out more performance from your device.

3. Don’t Play While Charging

While your phone is charging, you will find that your phone heats up. Because of this, it can throttle the performance of your phone. This can negatively impact your game performance and the longevity of your battery.

4. Game Space and Game Assistant

If you have an OPPO phone, you will have both of these key features which can completely change the experience you can get. You will be able to leverage these features to get even more out of your phone.

5. Don’t Push Too Hard

Your phone is built to last, but you don’t want to push it to the extremes. You should try to take routine breaks if you notice your phone getting too hot.

6. Don’t Game While Downloading

If you are someone who regularly downloads things on your phone, try to avoid gaming sessions while downloading. If possible, you should postpone updates and avoid downloading big files while you are in the middle of gaming sessions.

7. Stay Updated

Always try to keep your phone updated as much as possible. You can look to update your phone before getting into intense gaming sessions. This will not only keep from downloading while gaming, but it can also ensure that you have the latest software and app updates for the best performance.

8. Reduce Graphical Settings

Some phones aren’t going to be capable of running games at the highest graphical fidelity. Depending on your phone’s processor, you may want to set the graphics to balanced settings to get better performance out of your gaming sessions.