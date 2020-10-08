What happens when you find yourself with a small gas grill

Some people enjoy being away, camping and grilling some delicious barbeque foods while adding their own twist to the main course. If it happens to be one of them, this review should come to your rescue, by helping you choose the best small grill that suits you.

You might ask: “But why buy a small grill and not a full-sized one?” Well, we came prepared to answer that question. Do you know that saying that goes “strong essences are kept in small bottles”? That’s exactly our point.

A small grill does not mean that it is lacking power or special features. No, the best small propane grill can have up to 27 000 BTU and it heats up to 800 degrees Celsius, which means your food will be ready in no time, all while preserving the flavor and enhancing the taste of the meat that you’re cooking.

Choosing the best small gas grill for you is hard even if you are a professional when it comes to cooking because of the diversity of the small gas grills that can be found on the market. Hence, you should have in mind how you would want to use the grill and the location where you would enjoy using it, what you would like to cook on it, and what kind of features you would like it to have.

For example, if you want the best ceramic grill that weighs less and can be used when going away on a holiday, then you should look for a portable grill. This type of grill takes up a little space and can be stored easily. Also, it is perfect if you live in a flat and have a small space for grilling on the balcony.

If you want to cook the main course at the same time as the side dish then you might want to look for a grill that has a side burner. With the side burner, you can make the most delicious barbeque sauce that you ever tasted at the same time with the steak so you will be preparing the whole meal. In this case, looking for the best gas grills under $200 might not be enough.

For all the tech enthusiasts out there, we should let you know that the wonders of the state of the art technology have also reached the grilling tools. We can easily find on the market some models that can be WiFi-enabled at an affordable price. These grills have many desirable features that we can find in larger grills like a digital controller that can connect to an app on your phone and lets you know the temperature of the grill.

Smaller gas grills also have a smaller footprint than full-sized ones. You can enjoy the smell and taste of a home-made barbeque while also causing less greenhouse gas emissions. Together these emissions make up a household’s carbon footprint.

Well, if it happens to be a fan of rotisserie foods, then we should let you know that small grills are not made for you. Typically, these types of grills do not come with the rotisserie rear burner that lets you cook rotisserie foods. So, you might want to look for a full-sized grill.

We recommend choosing a grill that is made out of aluminum or stainless steel because this type of material makes them more durable and easy to clean, requiring little to no maintenance material and doesn’t rust very easily, which means the grill can survive the test of time. Some models even have a side burner that allows you to cook the side dish at the same time as the main course.

Most of these types of grills come with an additional cabinet that ensures you a safe spot for all your grilling utensils. No more searching everywhere for them and finding none, no more looking around every time you want to use the grill! Now, all your grilling tools have a place of their own!

All in all, we’re happy to be experiencing the new wonders of technology even when it comes to cooking and grilling. We hope that following our piece of advice will be helpful when it comes to choosing the perfect small gas grill for you. In this review, we chose some directions and criteria to guide you in choosing the model of a small propane grill that best suits you. With all these things in mind, your barbeque Sundays will be so much fun and you won’t miss any of the precious time with your family and friends thanks to the best small gas grill for you!