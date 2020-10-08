Bayou Land Conservancy announces Land Lover Gala

Keynote Speaker is Emmy nominated wildlife filmmaker, Ben Masters

Bayou Land Conservancy (BLC) is pleased to announce that Emmy-nominated wildlife filmmaker, Ben Masters, will be the keynote speaker for the virtual Land Lover Gala set to air from 6-7 pm on Friday, November 13th. Ben Masters is a filmmaker, writer, and photographer currently living in Austin, TX. Masters studied wildlife biology at Texas A&M University and is most known for producing “Unbranded” and directing the Emmy-nominated film “The River and The Wall.” He has written for National Geographic, Western Horseman, and has published two books through Texas A&M University. Most of his films are character driven movies about wildlife and wildlife habitat with the goal of inspiring conservation efforts in Texas and the American West.

Ben’s current project is “Deep in the Heart, A Texas Wildlife Story”, an exploration of the iconic wildlife, and ecosystems that support it, that makes Texas so unique. Say Masters, “It’s an honor to be the guest speaker for BLC’s 2020 event, and as a wildlife filmmaker I’m excited to show some of the incredible footage we’ve filmed over the past year near Houston.” A promo of “Deep in the Heart” and clips of Ben’s other work can be found on his production company website, Fin & Fur Films .

“We couldn’t have found a speaker more aligned with our mission of protecting land and that speaks to our theme ‘Wild About Texas’ than Ben Masters,“ says BLC Executive Director Jill Boullion. “Ben’s upcoming film, “Deep in the Heart, A Texas Wildlife Story” encapsulates everything about why it’s so vitally important to protect the majestic landscapes of our great state. We have a responsibility to future generations to protect Texas, for Texans.”

Registration for the gala can be done online here: https://bayouland.home.qtego.net/