2020 Bash benefiting the Katy Prairie Conservancy To Be Held Virtually

Free fundraiser to feature wildlife biologist, J. Drew Lanham

The Katy Prairie Conservancy, one of the largest local land conservation organizations by acreage in southeast Texas, is hosting its 2020 Bash on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:30 pm. The evening will feature keynote speaker, J. Drew Lanham, who promises to engage and inspire as he speaks about his love of nature and birding and the importance of land conservation. This year’s event is completely virtual and will be free to all participants. Donations received on the night of the event will help continue the work of the organization to protect coastal prairie and restore and enhance conserved lands.

J. Drew Lanham is the author of The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature. He is a birder, naturalist, and hunter-conservationist who has published essays and poetry in publications including Orion, Audubon, Flycatcher, and Wilderness, and in several anthologies, including The Colors of Nature, State of the Heart, Bartram’s Living Legacy, and Carolina Writers at Home.

The honorees of the evening, Donors for a Decade, are individuals and foundations who have been faithfully supporting the Katy Prairie Conservancy for ten years or more. The evening will celebrate their generosity and consistent giving, a powerful endorsement of its mission.

“This year is particularly special, not only thanks to the timeliness of Lanham’s message, but also because we will celebrate KPC’s decade-long supporters who make the protection of coastal prairie lands possible,” said co-chairs Nicole and Sam Hix.

