Houston Arboretum presents online Fall Plant Sale with native plants of many varieties available

The Houston Arboretum’s annual Fall Plant Sale is going online this year. Fall is one of the best times to plant in Houston, so get ready to garden. This season, the offerings include native flowers, shrubs, and trees – perfect for attracting butterflies, bees, and other pollinators to your yard or garden. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s conservation and education efforts. Members receive discounts on all plant sale purchases.

The Houston Arboretum’s Fall Native Plant Sale offers many choices of plants, trees and flowers that can attract bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. Photo credit: Christine Mansfield, Houston Arboretum.

As in the past, shoppers will find a wide selection of native grasses, flowers (including milkweed), shrubs and trees – perfect for the yard or garden. Some 60 species of plants will be for sale. Available this year are Indigo, Silver Bluestem, Redbud, Rattlesnake Master, Texas Persimmon, Oakleaf Hydrangea, Yaupon, Prairie Blazing Star and Mexican Plumb. For a full list of plants for sale go to https://houstonarboretum.org/events/fall-plant-sale/ and click on “Plant List.”

It is recommended to shop early for the best selection of plants.

WHEN: Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. – Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. (online sale)

Oct. 16 – Oct. 17 (plant pick up)

WHERE: Plant pick up is at the Houston Arboretum: 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, TX 77024

For questions of more information, call 713-681-8433.