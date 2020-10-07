Harmony Public Schools Re-opens to Limited In-Person Learning 

A limited amount of students are back in classrooms at Harmony Public Schools across the Greater Houston area. Students are returning to class on a staggering schedule through different stages. Currently, HPS is in Stage 3 meaning 60 to 120 high-need students (SPED, ELL, and students in primary grades) are inside school buildings for in-person learning. Stage 4 will go into effect on Oct. 12 where all students who’ve opted for in-person learning will return to campuses. The safety and well-being of students and staff members is the number priority of Harmony Public Schools. The following is a list of all implemented safety precautions at every HPS building:

Temperature screenings for students and staff

Requiring all students and employees to wear a mask when on campus or in other group settings (Students may bring their own mask, or the school will provide them)

Limiting average class sizes to allow for social distancing (Exact class size will be dependent on number of students attending in-person versus online-only)

Spacing desks at least six feet apart to maintain proper social distancing and/or installing partitions where students cannot be kept six feet apart

Severely limiting classroom rotations/switches to prevent the spread of germs across campus and to limit person-to-person exchanges

Staggered drop off and pickup times to limit person-to-person exchanges

Modified drop off and pickup procedures (ex. Students going directly to class after drop off and/or waiting in classroom at the end of the day until parent arrives for pickup)

Requesting all students wash hands frequently

Detailed nightly cleaning by contracted company

Required Coronavirus Awareness & Prevention trainings for all employees