Hair Revital X Supplement Review – Read Verified Customer Reviews Before You Try!

Dr. Ryan Shelton from Zenith Labs created Hair Revital X using his 15 years of experience helping older people combat aging and the signs of aging.

This phenomenon has been his life’s work, which continually evolves as he learns more every day about the aging process.

Known for helping people overcome disease and age through natural, pure, and cGMP approved supplements, he has undoubtedly helped countless people.

In this new range called Hair Revital X, he was concerned about his patients who often complained about the signs of aging, including receding hairlines, balding, and falling hair.

These symptoms inspired him to help people, just like his patients fight this tremendous disadvantage to their livelihood, relationships, and well-being.

And he finally did it after the discovery of Saw Palmetto, a key ingredient in the supplement that reduces the effects on your hair due to aging.

He discovered that this is why Native Americans could have luxurious hair right into their old age. The discovery prompted more work with other healthcare professionals to find out how it could help many more people.

After a few iterations, Hair Revital X was born, and after distribution to the public, they saw amazing results that prompted the research team to broaden the reach.

How does it work?

During the research phase, Dr. Shelton found some amazing properties inside the hair follicle, which impacted a person’s ability to grow hair due to aging and genetics.

He quickly noticed that the hair follicle started to accumulate a hormone called DHT. This hormone stops hair from regrowing once it has fallen.

Usually, hair grown out of a hair follicle keeps growing for 2-4 years. Due to the accumulation of DHT, hair stops growing much sooner than the 2-year mark.

So to fix this, he recommended that a DHT inhibitor was needed to stop this hormone from wreaking havoc on a healthy head of hair.

The DHT inhibitor, in this case, was Saw Palmetto. This ingredient is the critical component used so many years ago by Native Americans to keep their hair growing and healthy even in old age.

Hair Revital X also includes Saw Palmetto and other ingredients that reverse the aging process and keeps your hair follicle healthy.

For the best results, you need to take two capsules each morning and spray a fine layer of the topical supplement on all the thinning hair areas. Your scalp will absorb it naturally, so specialists recommend that you don’t rub it in.

If you take it once per day, the ingredients do their work to balance out the DHT and helps your hair grow quicker. You will notice the difference over a few weeks as your hair gets thicker.

The Powerful Ingredients in Revital X

Anti Genetics Blend: Combats the genetic flaw of receding hair, or early hair fall. The ingredients include Nettle Leaf, Pygeum Bark, Rosemary, and Thistle Extract.

The Regrowth Extender Blend: Helps your follicles to spend extra time in the regrowth phase. The ingredients include Vitamin A, Vitamin B5, Mineral Zinc, and Centella.

The Healthy Hair Blend: This helps your hair become thick and shimmery. The ingredients include L-Cysteine (an amino acid), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Biotin, and Ginseng.

The Deep Absorption Blend: Found in the topical spray. The mixture will help absorption and incudes Butylene Glycol, Lecithin, and Capsaicin. These ingredients are natural compounds found in fruit, vegetables, and eggs.

What You Will Love About Revital X

It is a natural product that immediately increases the growth of healthy hair.

Reduces the signs of aging such as grey hair

Easy to take capsules and quick-absorbing topical spray

Is not a temporary solution such as hair growth shampoos

Provides a one-stop solution for hair growth – no more product testing

Saves money when you buy in bulk

No questions asked money-back guarantee

Guaranteed to bring back a youthful look to your hair

Things you should consider before buying

It is only available online at Zenith Labs.

Includes a two-step process so you may need to allocate more time in the morning.

Final Thoughts

You may be searching for a product to help your hair grow healthily and sustainably, and we looked extensively at Hair Revital X as a potential solution to help you.

There are many things to look at before making the final choice. These considerations include your current health situation, the critical ingredients in Hair Revital X as well as your lifestyle.

We noted that Hair Revital X is made fundamentally from natural ingredients, is cGMP certified, and created by a doctor.