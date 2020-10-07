Discovery Channel’s “Secrets of the Lost Ark” Documentary to Start Filming in Katy, Texas This Month

The Discovery Channel will dive deep into antiquity and the lost Ark of the Covenant as they arrive to film in Katy, Texas this month. As a part of their production of a six-part documentary entitled “Secrets of the Lost Ark,” The Discovery Channel will film at The Bible Seminary (TBS) on Wednesday, October 28th. The film crew will be on the TBS campus all day, beginning at 8:00 am, interviewing TBS Provost Dr. Scott Stripling, the Director of Excavations at ancient Shiloh in Israel and a widely published acknowledged expert on the Tabernacle and the Ark of the Covenant.

In ancient Israel, The Ark of the Covenant, a rectangular box overlaid with gold, served as the repository for the Ten Commandments in the inner sanctuary of the Tabernacle of God. The Ark was made at Sinai, travelled with the Israelites for 40 years, and rested at Shiloh for over 300 years.

“I will be explaining the route of the Ark of the Covenant from Mount Sinai until its disappearance from Jerusalem in ca. 587 B.C.,” says Stripling, whose insights and expertise on ancient Israel were shared recently in Five Views on the Exodus, a book he co-authored for Zondervan which outlines the historicity, chronology, and theological implications of the biblical exodus.