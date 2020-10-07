38 Special at the Arena Theater Friday, September 3, 2021 (Rescheduled)

After more than three decades together, the explosive power of 38 Special’s signature blast of Southern Rock is stronger than ever.



Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to their endurance and popularity. Hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more. Their timeless appeal has kept them as staples of radio play, bringing in new generations of devoted fans.



The band was formed in 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida by neighborhood friends Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant, younger brother to Lynyrd Skynyrd founder and front man, Ronnie Van Zant. Donnie Van Zant retired in 2013, but founding guitarist/vocalist Barnes is still going strong, saying it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. “We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.” It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.”

